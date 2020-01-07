BOCA GRANDE — The Gasparilla Inn & Club has a January retreat where guests will enjoy an immersive experience that aligns their mind, body and spirit.
The Gasparilla Inn Wellness Experience will take place Jan. 27-29 in partnership with BB&R Wellness.
During the retreat, guests will enjoy specially designed fitness classes, cooking demonstrations, and presentations from expert speakers.
“This is wellness as it should be,” said Jon Reecher, general manager. “We are excited that Doro and Tricia will be on property to provide guests with a holistic experience that helps them rethink their health and wellness and ultimately live their best lives.”
Doro Bush Koch, the daughter and sixth child of president, George H.W. Bush, and Tricia Reilly Koch founded BB&R more than a decade and a half ago to share with others what they’ve learned about mindfulness and holistic living.
In addition to special retreats like The Gasparilla Inn Wellness Experience, BB&R produces meditation seminars, blogs, and podcasts, and has created nutrition programs and “citizen scientist” labs focused on health and wellness. Doro also speaks around the country on how mindfulness and breathing can positively impact our lives.
The cost for The Gasparilla Inn Wellness Experience is $850 per person and includes all sessions and classes, as well as use of The Inn’s bicycles, paddle boards, and kayaks. Room nights and meals are additional.
For more information and to view the full schedule, visit the-gasparilla-inn.com. To register, call 866.575.7535.
Now in its 107th season, The Gasparilla Inn & Club has been a premier destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast since 1913. A member of Historic Hotels of America and listed on The National Register of Historic Places, this grand resort offers 142 accommodations in a pristine environment in the heart of Boca Grande, located on Gasparilla Island.
Owned by the William Farish family, the resort has played host to many notables throughout its storied history, including Henry Ford, Harvey Firestone, Thomas Edison, Katharine Hepburn, the George H.W. Bush family, members of the DuPont family, and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.