The Greatest Show on Earth is gone but many of its former stars carry on.
That many of them live in this area that for so long was home of The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, means the the show goes on for area residents and visitors.
A prime example is “The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium,” which features several especially talented circus acts that have appeared in the old Greatest Show on Earth as well as other major traveling circuses.
One of the backers of this show is Ivan Espana, whose multi-generation circus family was inducted in the St. Armands Ring of Fame, which honors the most famous circus folks in the area — some performers and some behind the scenes such as producers and directors.
The Espanas were honored at St. Armands in January 2018.
Members of the Espana Family have been tumblers and acrobats and aerialists and several other circus acts.
The current endeavor features “Mr. B.S. Swindler” aka “Mr. Swindle” as the host of a 90-minute extravaganza featuring classic vintage circus: live acrobats and comedy and a few acts that elicit such comments as “How does he do that?”
Arrive early to absorb the old-time “carny” atmosphere to see potions, bitter brews, mischievous medicines along with hot dogs and such in Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden.
Also on sale there are assorted circus-related items such as circus cook books, clown lips and more.
The producer is Salto Entertainment of Florida, an entertainment group with decades of live family entertainment production experience.
The company is operated by Allison Blei and Ivan España. Among acts the company has presented are Moto Maniacs.
The act is set to come to Englewood from Jan. 8 to 10; Sarasota from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1 and Punta Gorda from Feb. 4 to 9.
