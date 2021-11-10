topical The Haven expanding to Venice A new program for adults with disabilities coming in January By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Nov 10, 2021 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The Haven, an organization for children and adults with disabilities in Sarasota, recently acquired a building in Venice for its adult day training program.The not-for-profit organization began in 1954 and has expanded into a 32-acre campus in Sarasota that offers various programs and services for children and adults with disabilities.Founded by parents, The Haven encompasses opportunities through every stage of life for people with disabilities.Some of The Haven's programs include Selby Preschool, Haven Academy grades 9-12, Life Skills Training, Haven Industries, Community Employment and Residential Services.Since being located in north Sarasota, the president and CEO Brad Jones saw a need for a south county facility."We've been wanting to expand," said Hallie Peilet, the director of mission engagement at The Haven.The organization is expanding its Haven Industries Adult Day Training Program and will accommodate 40 adults at the Venice campus located at 910 Gulf Coast Boulevard in the Gene Whipp Sports Center.The program will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting some time in January 2022.Peilet said the main purpose for the expansion was to provide services further south and accommodate south county residents."We looked at other places that were south, but to have a presence in Venice, it's such an awesome community," Peilet said.The organization has contracts with companies, including Bealls, so adults in the program can work and make money while gaining life skills.The Haven officially took over the new Venice location lease on Nov. 1 and hope to begin the south campus program in early January."The Gene Whipp Center is the perfect location to further our mission of providing adults with disabilities vocational training, with the opportunity to earn a paycheck," Jones said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hallie Peilet Brad Jones Gene Whipp Sports Center The Haven Trending Now Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Suit against Plantation now a class action Inside Venice's newest hospital Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Most-read 'story' was photos of new Venice hospital Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Suit against Plantation now a class action Inside Venice's newest hospital Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Most-read 'story' was photos of new Venice hospital Calendar
