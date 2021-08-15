SARASOTA — Barbara Sassen May with Michael Saunders & Company had one of her listings awarded the winner in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021.
“I am honored and delighted that my listing was chosen from luxurious homes around our nation,” Sassen May said in a news release.
Sassen May is a Realtor with the company.
“It’s great to see that home enthusiasts around our country recognized the splendor of this truly spectacular home,” she said. “It truly is paradise.”
The HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021 chalked up more than 1.5 million votes in a monthlong contest “showcasing incredible real estate listings,” the news release said.
There were 66 finalists in eight categories.
The local listing received the most votes in Waterside Homes.
“The magnificent British West Indies designed home is located in Sarasota and overlooks the Gulf of Mexico. The highly sought-after location in iconic Lido Shores provides private beach access,” the news release said. “A casually elegant lifestyle is captured with 80 feet of water frontage leading to direct Gulf and bay access and stunning pool areas.”
It features high-end appliances and two master suites, it notes.
“The upper terrace and second level master suite are ideal for soaking in the stunning, elevated view of the waterfront. A separate guest wing on the mid-level features a kitchenette and two bedrooms and two bathrooms,” it said. “Entertaining al fresco is easy with the outdoor kitchen and dining table, the perfect vantage point of the water and pool area. Extra entertaining space is provided with the deeded adjoining lot replete with a park-like setting and waterfall. Enjoying waterfront living is further enhanced with a private dock, boat lift and double jet ski lift.”
The other categories included Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History and Outdoor Escapes.
“The winning home will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com, as well as the prestige of being selected as a fan favorite,” it said.
