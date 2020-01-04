Last sunset

Photographer Meredith W. Nicholson caught this image of the people who came to enjoy the last Venice Drum Circle sunset of the year and of the 20-teens. She captured them in silhouette as they watched the last sliver of sun drop below the horizon until 2020.

 PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
