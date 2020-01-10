'The Next Act' opens with $1 million pledge for Venice Theatre

VENICE — A $1 million campaign pledge had its opening night Friday at Venice Theatre as it begins its public phase of its “Next Act” campaign.
Venice resident Bill Jervey was in the spotlight Friday prior to the beginning of “Menopause The Musical” as the theater announced his matching project.
Ultimately, Venice Theatre wants to raise at least $2 million and perhaps much more for renovations, improvements and art education for the community.
Recently Jervey met with Camille Cline — with whom he worked on the new Venice library. Now working full time with the Venice Theatre as its deputy development officer, Cline wanted to tell him about their future and how they are hoping the community would assist.
He wasn’t initially inclined to help, he said, until he read documents Cline gave him.
“I was really impressed,” he said.
He took another backstage tour of the theater with the facility’s executive assistant, Cara Herman.
“I met a lot of people ... and they were all so very nice. And when I looked at the possibilities, I got back to Camille and called her and said I’d like to get more involved with this if you can use me,” Jervey said.
So Jervey decided to do a match up to $1 million. The theater is now hoping the community will help out.
“If we get that $2 1/2 million or maybe $4 million, it will be put to good use,” he said. “There’s no doubt about it.”
Venice Theatre leaders met Thursday to discuss The Next Act and their hopes for the next several years as they anticipate how they could use the influx of funds.
There will be physical changes — some small, some extensive — that will happen to the theater and its facilities on its campus — including new rooms added to the Hamilton Building, which it just purchased in December and is now called the Arts Education Building.
Additionally, lighting and other technologies are going to be added to the theater.
While there will be physical work done, much of the funding will help with other aspects of the creative concepts.
Venice Theatre Producing Executive Director Murray Chase said they will add a “massive educational outreach” with double the amount of students, if not triple. And the education will become “more comprehensive.”
“We’ll be able to provide what we’re endeavoring to achieve now which is to have a track of students that are involved because of the social nature of the arts. And then another track of kids that actually study to be actual artists,” Chase said.
The new spaces will allow for more senior programs as well, he said.
“We’ll be a much more visible part of the daily community,” Chase said.
The Omaha Community Playhouse holds the title of the nation’s biggest community theater.
“By many metrics, we are the second-biggest community theater in the country. My goal is to make (Venice Theatre) No. 1,” Jervey said.
Venice Theatre Board of Directors Laura Kopple said the funding and future are thrilling.
“I am beyond excited,” Kopple said, noting how much the educational programs help the community — especially the students.
“It teaches them life skills — even if they don’t pursue a career in the arts,” she said. “When you interact with these young adults ...it restores your faith in these young adults because there are those individuals who learn (the life skills) through this program,” she said.
Eric Watters, the theater’s director of development who has been with it for decades, said he wants it to remain “a focal point for all residents of this community.”
“It is a wonderful outlet for people of all ages,” Watters said.
He said that is a part of its mission statement.
“Young people, old people — occasionally a few middle people — if you can find one,” he said to laughter of the other theater leadership.
He said the theater and its people “sort of anchors the center of this city.”
General manager and director of diversity Kristofer Geddie wants to increase interaction with the region through the theater’s programs — on and off stage.
“There’s so many in our community that don’t know who we are or what we do. There’s opportunity with growth to tell people what we do,” Geddie said. “And now that we’ll space to do more of the activities, more education, more of the community will be able to come in and see what we do — and we’ll be able to send more students out who know what we do.”
The Next Act has been in a silent phase for the past few months as it spoke to a few people who are already donating. The staff at the theater has pledged six-figures, Murray said.
“We’re very proud of the staff. And you can’t say we have a lot of wealthy people on the staff,” he said.
“They’re all in,” Cline said. “They’re all excited about it.”
They aren’t the only ones already donating. The bartenders ante’d up about $250 in their tips, Cline said.
“And we’ve named that giving society after them. It’s the Bartender’s Society. We’re grateful. We’re grateful for everything we receive — especially from the community,” she said. “We know that they love the theater and the theater is — as Eric said — is as the anchor of the community.”
The link to donate to The Next Act is at www.venicetheatre.org/nextact. For more information, contact Cline at camille@venicetheatre.net or 941-539-8872.
Jervey said there are many people who are also involved in “The Next Act,” already — and he hopes more people will help out with fundraising and support for it.
“If they put up $1, in effect, they are giving $2,” he said.
There are already people who donate time and can give a little to the effort, he said.
“I don’t think we’ll have any difficulty in getting that $2.5 million,” Jervey said.
Watters appreciated everything Jervey brings to the theater — beyond the influx of money.
Murray said the theater will make Jervey proud with how they use whatever funding comes forth.
While the funds are needed and appreciated, the community of the theater itself is what lures volunteers and donors.
“I think he is anxious to be a part of this family,” Watters said. “And he will certainly be sitting near the head of the table,” he said with a laugh.
Geddie echoed the idea of the theater as beyond co-workers and volunteers.
“This is such a family,” Geddie said. “It makes me so happy to know the family is growing — and that others believe in what we’re doing.”
Kopple encouraged others to look at everything the theater has to offer.
“If you haven’t been to Venice Theatre, we’re more than just a production of a show — and you need to put it on your calendar,”
“But we do have damn fine productions,” Watters chimed in.
Murray said The Next Act is an “absolutely appropriate” title for the fundraising effort.
“It’s the next step... growth should ever stop,” he said. “We should always be asking what’s next...The vision is so strong ... and solid. It’s going to be an exciting time for our community.”
