OSPREY - A total of 16 girls receiving Sarasota County diplomas are receiving $5,000 scholarships from The Oaks Women's Club based on academic excellence, financial need, extracurricular activities, leadership and community service.
"The recipients were chosen by The OWC Scholarship Committee in March from a pool of 48 applicants: of these, 28 girls were interviewed," the news release said.
A total of $80,000 is being given out along with $37,000 awarded to second-year scholarship recipients from the class of 2019.
An annual April lunch "to honor these amazing young women" had to be postponed because of COVID-19 virus.
"The OWC is hopeful to be able to celebrate these outstanding scholars at their December luncheon," the group said.
The 16 awardees of this year's $5,000 scholarship are:
• AALIYAH BROWN - Booker High, University of Central Florida
• KELLY CHEN - Venice High, University of Florida
• BRIDGET DOWDY - Venice High, Florida State University
• JAELYN FLOYD - Venice High, University of North Florida
• NICOLETTE KULCSAR - Venice High, University of South Florida
• STAR MAJOR - Venice High, University of South Florida
• OLIVIA MONTOUR - Venice High, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
• NATALIJA NIKOLIC - Booker High, Florida State University
• SOPHIA PEARCE - Venice High, The College of the Florida Keys
• ISABEL PERINE - Booker High, Florida Southern College
• KATE RUMISEK - North Port High, University of Central Florida
• LAUREN SHINN - Cardinal Mooney Catholic High, High Point University
• VANESSA SUEIRO - Riverview High, Barnard College, Columbia University
• HAILEY THOMPSON - Venice High, Florida State University
• ALEXIS VARGAS - Riverview High, Eckerd College
• ALEXANDRA WHETZEL - Venice High, University of South Florida
