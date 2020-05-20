SARASOTA – Another performing arts center has had more of its schedule impacted by COVID-19.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts made "the sad and difficult decision" to cancel its 2020 Summer Sizzler Series, it said in a news release.
"The Players’ priority is the safety, comfort and health of our patrons, volunteers and staff," according to the news release. It has already been closed since March 13.
The Summer Sizzler Series was to include "Sylvia" from June 10-21; "Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits," from July 15-26 and "Death of a Salesman" from Aug. 12-23.
The theater anticipates losing another $300,000 by nixing summer programming.
The news release said The Players "finds itself in uncharted waters."
“Like other producing organizations, the shows we have been working on for over a year now had a life to them, they had a hopeful director and creative team already thinking and working and planning," the news release said.
Interim CEO Jeffery Kin said it goes beyond the title of shows for the theater.
“Planning for a successful play or musical is hard work, but it’s what we love. To let these three productions go is not just the loss of much needed summer income it’s losing just a bit of our joy," Kin said. "We pray our patrons will be understanding and note with pride the heartache of this decision. We were so fortunate with the outpouring of love and support when we had to cancel 'Anything Goes' where very few people even requested their money back. Our theater will continue, we guarantee we’ll be ready and prepared when we can continue our mission.”
The Players is contacting people who bought tickets for the Summer Sizzler and will request they "consider donating the ticket price to us in this unprecedented time."
The Players Centre is at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
For more information, call 941-365-2494 or visit www.theplayers.org
