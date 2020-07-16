SARASOTA — The Players Centre for Performing Arts will move to temporary quarters in October.
The Players holds a unique place in the hearts and minds of the Sarasota community. After 90 years of laughter, tears, and everything in between — including a global pandemic — The Players accelerated plans to move from its longtime home at 838 North Tamiami Trail in downtown Sarasota to temporary quarters at its Players Studio location on Boulevard of the Arts.
The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization will vacate the present space in October.
The Players family sees this step as the first of many exciting developments on thew way to its planned new home on Lakewood Ranch.
Plans for a 91st season will be announced soon — decisions depend on the pandemic in Sarasota and throughout Florida which is experiencing its highest numbers currently.
Staff offices will relocate to The Players Studio, 1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 200, Sarasota.
The theater continues moving forward with plans for the brand-new facility in Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch.
“The Board of Trustees and staff had to address many challenges and make a decision,” said interim CEO and Managing Artistic Director Jeffery Kin. “Should we move now when the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping us closed? Do we wait it out in our location until May and then move? For financial reasons, and to keep our staff intact as we have not laid off or furloughed any of our employees at this point, we know we need to move now. Our leaving this space and downsizing to a smaller venue for the next few years is the only logical choice.”
The Players is in a unique position. The current building sold in November 2018 and the nonprofit organization has been leasing the space to the Players since that time.
This lease agreement ends in October. While the contract was renegotiated allowing the organization to stay through May to finish the 91st season, unfortunately the uncertainty of COVD-19 has shuttered theaters across the country for an unknown time period.
The Players staff and board members care deeply for the health and safety of patrons and volunteers and feel this early departure makes perfect sense.
A community theater is more than a building; it’s much more than bricks and mortar. It’s the feeling and energy that transcends a physical space. The mission of The Players Centre, “to entertain, educate and engage the community through high quality live theater” will continue wherever The Players performs and teaches.
“There has been an interesting analogy going around the various arts groups. It’s about all of us ‘being in the same boat,” Kin said. “I like to say, ‘We’re all in the same storm, but we are in completely different boats.’ This storm is forcing your community theater to rethink its future.”
Many community members invested time, treasure, and talent into The Players. The Players family appreciates all the continued love and support and wants to give those that love this 90-year-old organization proper time to say goodbye to the old building.
Future events:
That’s Entertainment: The Players 90th Birthday Celebration – August. Join The Players as it celebrates 90 years of theater in a Zoom gala.
Props, costumes and more will be for sale at The Bazaar at Apricot and Lime and in the lobby of the theater.
Farewell Tours are planned for early in the month of September. Reservations will open soon. The bar will be open and tour groups will be small, but patrons will be able to say their own goodbye, see the theater for the last time and enjoy a few surprises.
The theater’s grand finale, “A Few of Our Favorite Things” is scheduled for October. A reimagined look at the proposed finale show previously scheduled for the 91st Broadway Series will go virtual. The Players will ask for performances submitted virtually to put together a digital homage to this Sarasota institution.
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” – October. The Players fourth annual production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow will again be presented outdoors at Lakewood Ranch.
Check The Players website for more upcoming events.
Those patrons that have flex passes (tickets to be used for future events) may use them for any events listed or any that follow. Subscribers can rest assured there will be a 91st season. The slate of shows will change, but the value will be just as strong. Dates will follow the announcement of our new performance location.
Staff at The Players will be happy to talk to any patrons, volunteers and community members about upcoming plans and productions as they unfold.
Call 941-365-2494, or visit www.theplayers.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.