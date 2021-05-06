SARASOTA – The Players Centre for Performing Arts announced a new, indoor performance space in Sarasota on Thursday.
After COVID-19 shut down its 90th season, The Players held classes and performances online and then held its 91st season outdoors. Shows have been held at Sarasota Polo Club, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime.
But they need a temporary indoor theater until its new performing arts center is completed in Lakewood Ranch.
On Thursday, it said it's found it at The Crossings at Siesta Key with a facility it has dubbed "1130," it said in a news release.
The theater is at 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 1130, Sarasota, behind Conners Steak & Seafood.
“We at The Players could not be more excited about the possibilities presented by this space. With the recent demolition of our former theatre, it seems almost serendipitous that we are starting to unveil the future,” Players Centre CEO William Skaggs said Thursday. “This venue will allow us to bring audiences out of the elements and back to an indoor setting. There are so many amazing things on the horizon and we’re excited to take the community along with us.”
In a news release, it noted 1130 is close to restaurants and convenient parking. It says the indoor venue allows for stability in performances.
The shows for its 92 season will be announced in July, it said. The shows will begin in October and "will contain shows appealing to a wide variety of audiences," it said.
It noted it will continue its outdoor performances separately - with some virtual offerings continuing "where rights allow."
After the July announcement of the coming season, subscription information will go out.
"Past subscribers will receive all new information including seating chart and dates," it said. "Seating is limited, so patrons hoping to experience TPC performances should plan on subscribing quickly and getting tickets early."
Ultimately, the new performing arts center for The Players will be in Waterside Place in Lakewood Ranch.
For more information, call 941-365-2494 or visit online at www.theplayers.org.
