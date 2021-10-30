VENICE — What’s the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus without animal acts?
The world is going to find out.
The circus, which made its winter home in Venice for about 30 years, shut down in 2017 in the face of declining ticket sales fueled by controversy over its treatment of animals.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — PETA — had protested the circus for years, even to the extent of a member dancing on the grave of animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams in Venice Memorial Gardens in 2001.
But a comeback with only human performers is in the works, Feld Entertainment Chair and CEO Kenneth Feld and COO Juliette Feld Grossman said during the recent VenuesNow Conference in Seattle.
Palmetto-based Feld Entertainment owns the circus as well as Monster Jam, Disney On Ice and Sesame Street Live!, among other productions.
“In 2023 we will be relaunching Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus,” Grossman said, according to news reports. “You can see it’s emotional and exciting for us as a family. We really feel that Ringling Bros. has incredible relevance to today’s audience.”
An official announcement about the relaunch will be made in 2022.
In a news release, PETA lauded the decision to go animal-free in the circus’ comeback.
“The exciting announcement sends a powerful message to the entire industry, something that PETA’s been saying for decades: Cruelty doesn’t belong in the circus or in any other form of entertainment,” it said.
History
The circus was based in Sarasota when Venice civic leaders persuaded the owners to relocate.
Its arrival in 1960 started another renaissance for the city, much as the earlier decisions of the Kentucky Military Institute to winter in the city, and the federal government to create the Venice Army Air Base had.
For years, a highlight of the circus’ return to town was a parade of the animals from their train cars to the arena property.
The circus would build a 55,000-square-foot arena on Venice Municipal Airport property to house its day-to-day operations and serve as a winter base for the troupe — later, troupes, when the Red and Blue units were created. Each stayed on the road for two years, alternating their return to Venice.
While here, performers could enjoy some downtime but they also worked on new acts for their return to the road, and new performers — such as the Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe, in 1986 — were worked into the show.
Shows were previewed in the arena for area residents at a discounted price. Civic organizations parked cars as a fundraiser.
Venice was also home to the circus’ Clown College, which was founded here in 1968 and remained until 1993.
Notable students include magician Penn Jillette, “Jackass” performer Steve-O and Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn.
Dick Van Dyke filmed a TV special in Venice in 1987 celebrating the college’s 20th anniversary, part of which was shot on the front lawn of the Boone Law Firm because it looked like a college building.
The circus would winter in Venice until 1992, when the train tracks had deteriorated to the point that they were a safety hazard and no agreement could be reached on who would pay to repair them.
The arena sat mostly empty until it was finally demolished in 2014.
It had a brief stint as a sports venue with a restaurant but its deteriorated condition and the need under Federal Aviation Administration regulations for any use to be self-sustaining inhibited the search for tenants.
An effort by a nonprofit group to save it and convert it to a museum failed to raise enough money to fund the project despite popular support for the concept.
Longtime circus performer Tito Gaona and his Flying Trapeze Academy is the lone vestige of the former presence of the Greatest Show on Earth at the Venice Municipal Airport.
