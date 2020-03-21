SARASOTA — Like many other art and cultural institutions, The Ringling has shuttered for the time being.
It said in a news release that it is “committed to doing our part to safeguard the health and well-being of our visitors, staff, and volunteers. We share a responsibility with all institutions and members of our community to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the Museum.”
It said it will announce when it may reopen at a future date.
“We have carefully considered this decision, and it is in line with other arts and cultural institutions across the country and our region,” it said. “The Ringling estate serves as a place of education, inspiration, and respite for our visitors. We are saddened that we will not be able to provide that to our community at this challenging time. Still, we invite you to follow our social media channels, where we will continue to share the beauty of our collections and any updates as they become available.”
It said ticket holders will receive refunds for all canceled programs and events automatically.
