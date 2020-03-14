SARASOTA — The Sarasota Dancesport Challenge is back celebrating its 12th year.
It will be at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota on March 22.
Continuing a long-held tradition and reputation, the Sarasota Challenge organizer and owner of Empire Ballroom Studio Sid Pocius invites residents and visitors to the event.
Pocius is a renowned coach and judge, a former European ballroom finalist and Lithuanian champion.
Pocius calls it an elegant, fun event featuring world-renowned artists and athletes who have inspired and captivated audiences around the globe through the art of dance.
Doors will open on, March 21, with a 4 p.m. seminar taught by world recognized champions Max Sinista and Tatiana Seliverstova followed by a 5 p.m. seminar with the world rhythm champion Irina Kudryashova.
The Sarasota dancesport seminars are an opportunity for dancers to learn from the World’s Best Latin and Smooth professional dancers and phenomenal coaches.
The seminars are open to the public for all level of dancers.
Competitions for Pro/Am and amateur couples in the smooth and ballroom divisions begins at 8 a.m. Sunday March 22., followed by the rhythm and Latin divisions at 1 p.m.
The cocktail reception at 7:30 p.m. will be followed by formal gourmet dinner in the ballroom, an awards reception and more general dancing.
The evening will conclude with a show featuring the headliners of the evening, Max and Tatiana.
Tickets for all events are available at www.events.ticketprinting.com/event/Sarasota-Challenge-36697
