LGmanatee082113LGXB_C (copy)

The bar area off the lobby at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton.

 SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL

BRADENTON — The Theatre Odyssey 2020 Ten-Minute Play Festival returns Sept. 17-20 at the Bradenton Kiwanis Theater inside Manatee Performing Arts Center.

According to a news release from the theater, auditions for actors are currently planned for July.

The plays to be presented include:

• “Apocalypse” by Arthur Keyser, of Sarasota.

According to the theater this play is about: “Married 39 years, a couple lives as though stuck in a time warp. No event which comes to their attention through newspapers or radio seems to affect them. They never get excited about anything, not even disclosures of long-held secrets.”

• “Final Curtain” by Marvin Albert, of Sarasota.

According to the theater this play is about: “A dying comedian confronted by the ghost of his dead ex-partner.”

• “Finding Help” by Marj O’Neill-Butler, of Miami Beach.

According to the theater this play is about: “A mother and daughter are at loggerheads — assisted living or a caregiver? The mother wants to stay put in her own apartment and when the daughter tries to solve the problem, her mother’s attitude is a surprise.”

• “Happy Mother’s Day” by Fredric Sirasky, of Sarasota

According to the theater this play is about: “A husband and wife are the only customers in a restaurant. When the wife bursts into tears, their waitress becomes an amateur therapist. Her final intervention earns her a big tip.”

• “Single Rider” by Michelle Pascua, of Celebration.

According to the theater this play is about: “Rollercoasters are all about ups and downs. So can be love. In this absurd comedy, two single riders connect at Disney World — an extraterrestrial adventure about ride-sharing gone awry.”

• “Solastalgia” by Sylvia Reed, of Palmetto

According to the theater this play is about: “A husband tries to cure his wife of her depression and despair over climate change.”

• “The Trial of Anne Hutchinson” by Bernard Yanelli, of Bradenton.

According to the theater this play is about: “A heroine in the history of religious freedom must choose between saving herself and her family or becoming a martyr.”

• “What I Got Nobody Wants” by John J. Kelly, of DeLand

According to the theater this play is about: “After a Pride parade, a young teen and an elderly woman share their recent life experiences and a ride home on the subway.”

The winner of Best Play receives a prize of $500 and runner-up receives $300.

Actor audition information is available at: www.theatreodyssey.org/audition-information/

The executive producer for the 15th annual Ten-Minute Play Festival is Paragon Festivals.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments