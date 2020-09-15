NOKOMIS — As Hurricane Sally spun around hundreds of miles northwest of Sarasota County, area residents and visitors took to local beaches to take in the sights and sounds of the wind and waves.
Hurricane Sally passed by Southwest Florida over the weekend as a tropical storm, drenching the area with rain and causing some flooding. The large surf caused the city to close the South Jetty over the weekend; as of Tuesday evening, the jetty remained closed.
Flooding also caused the Sarasota County Parks and Recreation to close the rural Venice Myakka River Park in the 7500 block of Laurel Road East.
Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall, possibly as a Category 2 storm, somewhere near the Mississippi, Alabama or Florida border on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.