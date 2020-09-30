VENICE — One of the fun things to do in Venice to lift the spirit is to go shopping.
Discriminating shoppers know The Twig, an upscale trendy boutique is the perfect place.
The store is open just one day a month and merchandise is offered free of charge. The store empowers children in the foster care system to get the clothing they need to feel included.
Twig is an acronym for The Way to Inspire and Give. It is the brain child of Dianne Weed who was a foster mom and understood the needs of children in foster care. She served for 10 years at Pregnancy Care Solutions and is a founder and 25 year volunteer for Venice Christian School. She knows children and families.
Dianne serves as chairman of the board for Twig. Other board members are Lloyd Weed, Janet Moore, Roger Burgett and Mimi Bell. Nicole Britton is its director of development.
Twig accepts contributions of clothing from 4 to 6 p.m. the last Monday of the month at the store at 826 Pinebrook Road. They need new pajamas, underwear and socks — newborn to teen.
Other clothing can be used but in perfect condition. Shoes for high-schoolers are needed. Shoppers like clothing with sports insignia.
Financial contributions are important.
In addition to clothing shoppers enjoy companionship. Twig wants students to learn of God’s love in a practical way. The gift is a feeling of being loved.
Former foster youth can request a twigboxcare package filled with full size toiletries and gift cards mailed to them each month. Visit thetwigcares.com.
Twig is the perfect place to support those close to home. Special thanks to the Twig Crew and donors.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Callie Cowan, director of programs for Twig. Since her Venice High School days, Callie has been involved in community service. In those days she was collecting shoes for the missions. On a tour of Twig Callie said, “I’m still collecting shoes.”
Callie has a beautiful family and shares their adventures on Facebook. She teaches Bible school. She is an attorney who specializes in adoption law. Callie is a Guardian Ad Litem and encourages others to fill this need in our community.
Callie always makes time for friends and family. She is warm and welcoming and is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.