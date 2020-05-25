June 6 had always been a special day for John J. Pinder, Joe as his friends called him.
A minor league pitcher in Florida with “a blinding fastball”, Joe was working on getting to the show when the war broke out. But in January 1943, he entered the selective service, and by that November he was in England fighting against humanity’s greatest threat.
Yes, this was Joe’s 32nd birthday, and it was going to be busy.
In the wee hours of this birthday, Joe was carrying radio equipment off the shores of Normandy. Very heavy radio equipment. And he had one goal in mind: to get that equipment safely on Omaha Beach.
But the Germans weren’t going to make it easy for him. They were aiming for world domination and they weren’t going to allow American radio equipment, or anything else for that matter, on the beach that morning.
Already they were firing everything at the approaching American ships — Joe’s included. It must have been a frightful sight.
While still 100 yards off shore, Joe’s vessel took a hit from an artillery shell killing many on board. As the vessel sank, the ramp dropped.
It was time for Pinder to go.
Plumes of water popped up randomly around him as the few German shells that missed American soldiers slammed the water.
There was blood everywhere tinting the ocean crimson red, but that didn’t deter Joe. He just kept on pushing toward the shore despite the bombs, the shells and his radio equipment pushing him to the bottom.
Then the first mortar hit him. Joe motored forward, only to be hit a second time, this time in his face.
Making it to the shore amid the torrent of enemy fire, Joe dropped the precious equipment on the French shore only to find that some of it was missing.
But back into the water Joe went, grabbing more equipment and then a third time to gather even more.
Making his way back to the beach, Joe got hit yet a third time, this time dropping to the ground.
Weakened from hemorrhagic shock, Joe made it back to the beach, next to his radio equipment, completing his personal mission. Then, he collapsed among so many others, his body adding to the carnage.
In 1971, Congress recognized Memorial Day as a time to pay tribute to men and women like John J. Pinder who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.
Indeed, they are the ones that weave our nation together.
Our nation is not bound by a common ethnicity. We do not come from the same tribe that long ago ravaged Europe or ruled the plains of Africa. We do not share the same religion. And we certainly don’t have the same politics.
Our glue lies in the sacrifices of men and women like Joe who died so we may continue our great experiment.
All told there are more than 1,350,000 like Joe.
Memorial Day is their day.
So as we go to the grocery store; take time to enjoy our beaches; caress the precious face of a grandchild; or go pray, let’s take a moment to remember the Joe Pinders of our country without whom we would not possess the great treasure that we share.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.