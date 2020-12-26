After more than nine months, Urbanite Theatre returns with several offerings in 2021.
"While we all await a return to traditional programming, this unique set of challenges has forced us to consider unique solutions," the theater said "We're proud to present our seventh season of plays, our most innovative collection of works to date."
Outdoor reading series
January 14, 15 & 16 - "Thirst" by Ronán Noone
February 13-14 - "Sam & Lizzie" by Emily Kaczmerak
March 18, 19 & 20 - "Monsters of the American Cinema" by Christian St. Croix
Immersive Experience
February 26 - April 4 - "Safe House" by Brendan Ragan
Virtual Engagement
April 13-18 - 2021 Modern Works Festival. Presented by Summer Dawn Wallace
"With an eye on health and innovation, we've prepared a trio of experiences that can be enjoyed safely," it said. "From outdoor readings with distanced seating, to an immersive drama with micro audiences, to a virtual spin on our annual Modern Works Festival, this season will have plenty of surprises."
It has limited phone hours because of COVID-19. Email info@urbanitetheatre.com. Call to the box office will be returned in 24-48 hours.
Urbanite Theatre is at 1487 Second Street · Sarasota. The box office phone number is 941-321-1397 To order tickets online, visit: urbanitetheatre.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.