After more than nine months, Urbanite Theatre returns with several offerings in 2021.

"While we all await a return to traditional programming, this unique set of challenges has forced us to consider unique solutions," the theater said "We're proud to present our seventh season of plays, our most innovative collection of works to date."

Outdoor reading series

January 14, 15 & 16​ - "Thirst" by Ronán Noone

February 13-14 - "Sam & Lizzie" by Emily Kaczmerak

March 18, 19 & 20 - "Monsters of the American Cinema" by Christian St. Croix

Immersive Experience

February 26 - April 4 - "Safe House" by Brendan Ragan

Virtual Engagement

April 13-18 - 2021 Modern Works Festival. Presented by Summer Dawn Wallace

"With an eye on health and innovation, we've prepared a trio of experiences that can be enjoyed safely," it said. "From outdoor readings with distanced seating, to an immersive drama with micro audiences, to a virtual spin on our annual Modern Works Festival, this season will have plenty of surprises."

It has limited phone hours because of COVID-19. Email info@urbanitetheatre.com. Call to the box office  will be returned in 24-48 hours.

Urbanite Theatre is at 1487 Second Street · Sarasota. The box office phone number is 941-321-1397  To order tickets online, visit: urbanitetheatre.com


