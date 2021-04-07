Either the world is shrinking or this paper’s readership is spreading out around the globe.
In the past year I have heard from readers in several states, the Caribbean and a few countries across the pond.
Sometimes it is just a note about how they miss Venice, but the most recent epistle was a large envelope that contained clippings and photos relating to the writer’s life in Venice in the 1950s.
That is when Venice Theater began in a leaky old hangar at Venice Airport and definitely was deserving of the name “Venice Little Theatre.”
A cadre of volunteers not only acted in some shows in the early years, but built the sets, sewed costumes and probably even serviced the port-a-potty that was outside the hangar. It served both the audience and the cast and crew.
And all those volunteers paid $3 a year in order to volunteer. That likely generated close to $200. Add in tickets at $2 or $3 per person and you can only imagine the size of the theater’s annual budget.
When it rained, I understand that the audience was very good at raising their feet in unison.
This most impressive packages of memorabilia arrived as we were up to our necks in creating stories for the paper’s 75th anniversary commemorative book. I put the 9-inch-by-12-inch envelope aside but I did not forget it.
The envelope came from St. John in the Virgin Islands. It contained a fading photograph from the early 1950s and several clippings from those days. The writer was Beverly Biziewski, who shared fond memories of her earlier days in Venice.
The largest item in the envelope was a photo by professional photographer Ray G. Parker of Venice. It shows three ladies on a very tiny stage with a simple set and folding chairs for audience members in front of the stage. In script, the photo is dated “1950ish.”
The middle person is identified as Beverly Biziewski in a lovely script such as was taught in schools in the ’40s and ’50s.
“The large photo is the short-lived acting career of my life of ‘Ladies in Retirement’ in the Venice Little Theatre’s earliest beginnings at the air base … 1950s ….”
The play, “Claudia,” which featured Biziewski as Claudia, received a positive review in both the Venice Gondolier and the Feb. 13, 1952, edition of the Herald-Tribune.
The Gondolier writer’s name is nowhere to be seen but the writer seems to have enjoyed the production.
“When a very small and definitely amateur group puts on a play that projects itself over the footlights with the gravity and precision of a professional production, it is no mean accomplishment.”
These days, when reviewing shows at Venice Theatre, I expect to see a top-quality production and that is what I usually see, with the addition of excellent lighting and sound and sets on a par with anything on a professional stage.
Plaques and trophies displayed throughout today’s theater offer proof of the quality to be found there. It is nice to see accolades from the early days when the fledgling group was surviving with little money but obviously plenty of enthusiasm.
“I worked at Reese’s Dining Room in those years, where a 10-cent tip for the chicken pot pie was the norm,” she wrote in the letter that came with the souvenirs of yesteryear in Venice.
“Lot of the dining room business was from KMI families who visited their sons.”
From 1932 to 1970, staff and students of the Kentucky Military Institute came to Venice after Christmas and returned to Kentucky at Easter. They lived in what is today the Venice Centre Mall and had classes in that building, and also in what is today known as The Summit.
Those buildings were built as two of three hotels designed to house potential buyers of Venice property in the 1920s. The third hotel was torn down in the ’70s to be replaced with the downtown post office.
“I’m not sure if that was progress or not,” she continued.
So she was here at least into the 1970s.
The column she sent showed a photo of the elephants being unloaded when the circus arrived at its winter quarters here. The circus moved to Venice in 1960 and departed in 1992 because the train tracks could no longer safely transport the circus train and all the elephants.
But residents in those days loved those elephants and usually followed along as the animals left the train to walk to their winter quarters.
By 2015 even the elephants were gone from The Greatest Show on Earth, and the circus itself gave its last performance on May 21, 2017.
Feld Entertainment continues to care for the elephants in Polk County, where they get excellent care as they always did in the show, but without as much intellectual stimulation as they had as performers.
Biziewski seems to have taken plenty of mementos of her years in Venice with her. That she still subscribes to the actual paper and continues to clip articles is quite a compliment to it.
“There’s still a lot tucked away from years back so who knows … more may be found yet.
“The pandemic will hold back any Florida trip for probably another year, but some day … we may meet! Meanwhile I shall continue to enjoy reading your articles … thanks.”
I am the one who should be thanking her for sharing her memories and continuing interest in Venice.
