SARASOTA — Bob Trisolini has been elected a director emeritus of the Theatre Odyssey, the company said in a news release.
The Board of Directors of Theatre Odyssey made the announcement this week.
“Bob joins company Founder Tom Aposporos, Preston Boyd, and Dan Higgs in this new position,” it said in a news release. “Trisolini has served as vice president for Theatre Odyssey twice, served on the governance committee, and chaired the ‘Evening with a Playwright’ and ‘On the Road’ events.”
Trisolini has directed and or acted in every Theatre Odyssey season for the past 10 years.
“Bob’s experience has been a windfall for Theatre Odyssey for over 10 years,” Theatre Odyssey President Michael Bille said. “And we are excited about his continued involvement with the company in this well-deserved new capacity.”
Trisolini has a history of “producing, directing, and choreographing shows for Broadway, Off-Broadway, cruise ships, theme parks, regional and community theaters as well as for corporate America,” the news release states.
He was founder and CEO of The West Bank Creative Inc. in the New York City area.
“During his 23 years running the agency, he worked with such celebrities as Sammy Davis Jr., Rita Rudner, David Brenner, Beth Fowler, Ray Romano, Howie Mandell, and the casts of many Broadway shows,” it said.
He was part of the creative and producing teams of the five-time Tony-nominated Broadway show “Romance/ Romance” and the Drama Desk and Obie Award winner “Olympus on my Mind.”
Trisolini has directed shows for Celebrity Cruise Lines and for Walt Disney Entertainment.
“At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, he was show director for the development and opening of ‘Rhini Rally’ and creative consultant for ‘Critter Castaways.’ Bob is part of the acting companies at Highlands Playhouse (North Carolina) and Asolo Rep Company.”
Trisolini has directed “Stop the World,” “Titanic,” “Amadeus,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” and “Suessical,” among others, in the local area.
