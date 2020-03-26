Editors’ note: Leona Uchitelle has contributed columns to this paper for several years.
What can I find good about being in self-lockdown?
After returning from three weeks in Israel I found that I have wonderful, kind, helpful friends.
I found that I live in a village, in a community in every sense of the word.
I find that I may be an introvert at heart. Being in my own lock down, I am not afraid of the quiet.
I spent two weeks in Israel being a volunteer at a military base. On my third day there, we were called to an emergency meeting. Ideas went around the 27 of us who were assembled there. Some thought it was because the electricity would be shut off for a few hours. I said it was the coronavirus. I was correct.
Fifteen people were escorted aside. They had passports from England, Spain, Italy, Australia, Germany and Holland.
The rest of us were U.S. citizens, Israeli citizens, and Canadians. The people pulled aside were sent home the next day by order of the Israeli government.
I did my volunteer work for two weeks and then went to Jerusalem to visit with my daughter. She was already in lock-down mode. For the next 10 days, I did not leave her apartment. I wanted to come home.
By pure diligence and 24 hours on the phone, plus three changes of departure days and times, I was finally on a plane to JFK in New York.
The plane was filled with religious students whose schools had shut down. We landed in JFK to find little security, nor directions for isolating ourselves.
My next flight from JFK to Tampa had 10 people aboard. In Tampa, as in new York, we were never given any direction although it was obvious “they” wanted us out and away as quickly as possible.
There were no temperature checks, nor questions — just get your luggage and leave.
So I did. I went straight home to a place where people care.
My village came to me with a box of groceries left at my door.
My community checked in with me.
I do not take this kindness for granted. I can’t reciprocate right now, but I will not forget how so many people have my back. I will pass it forward as soon as I can.
