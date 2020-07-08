Once you have taken some of those special trips suggested by Joe Giorgianni in the article above, head over to Google Earth at https://bit.ly/2ZMIKTI
for some additional ideas.
For example, even if you have been to Oslo more than once as I have, have you been to the Munch Museum? I know his work and I have been to Oslo twice to stay for a few days and a third time to fly out of the airport after a Hurtigruten cruise from the North Cape to Bergen.
While in Oslo, I attended an opera at its opera house along the water front, had burgers and Cokes at the Oslo Hard Rock Cafe (best prices for burgers in the city and also the best burgers — meat from the States I think).
A city bus tour is the way to go to see the Sonja Henie statue and nearby Vigeland Park which is filled with the life work of one man (the tour allows close to two hours to walk through the park) and then off to the Olympic ski jump site, a drive past the summer homes of Norway’s leaders and more.
While I love returning to places that I really enjoyed visiting, with Google Earth I can go to places I might never get to — especially as long as this pandemic rears its ugly head. I fear my last cruise with my daughter in April of 2019 may really become my last cruise.
And as much as I love Donald (the Duck) even though Disney World requires masks and social distancing and such, until there is a vaccine, I will content myself to look at the thousands of photos I have taken there and in Anaheim in the past 50-plus years.
But there are places I likely would never visit which are easy to get to with Google Earth — places like Canberra and Perth in Australia. I have been to Sydney many times because I like it as much as I like London. I like London so much that if I cannot stay at least a week, I become grumpy.
Some travelers give five stars to their favorite sites. I consider the best places five-day or more destinations. These would include London, Sydney, Hong Kong (before the change in 1999), anyplace in Bali, the Galapagos Islands, Bangkok, Rio de Janeiro (although not currently thanks to COVID-19), Vancouver, Singapore, Munich. Rome, the Edinborough-St. Andrews area of Scotland, Ireland by car or train for at least a week and a Maine schooner trip or just a week long stay near a lobster pound in Maine.
I have no desire to see Antarctica. As a skating judge for so many years, I have seen enough ice and snow (experienced minus-26 in Fargo two years ago) so — been there, done that. Although skating did provide the airline miles for so many of my big adventures.
I have been to Barcelona several times and once to Morocco plus some islands that are part of Portugal. I would like to see Funchal once again but as for the others, I would rather finally go to Lisbon which remains on my must see list.
When one lives in the best place in the world, why leave?
Because I have been so fortunate over the years, I can really appreciate Venice and this area of Florida. I do hope that virus will be ready soon however so I can get beck to seeing Donald — the Duck.
Meanwhile, with my mind and Joe’s hints in his column plus Google Earth, I can safely go anywhere.
So can you.
Bon voyage!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.