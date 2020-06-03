'There was no warning'

VENICE — Area residents were cleaning up after a small tornado created some big damage at Wellfield Park and at Venice Commons shopping center Monday evening.
Initially described Monday as likely a microburst — a fast gust of wind coming down from a storm — it was later reclassified by the National Weather Service as a tornado after video evidence came forward.
“It was very brief and pretty much impossible to see on radar,” NWS Tampa Bay meteorologist Keily Delerme said. “The rotation happened very quickly and lasted about 4 minutes.”
It was given a rating of EF0 on a 0-5 scale. The estimated peak wind was 78 mph and had a path length of .62 miles with a maximum path width of 75 yards, according to NWS’s report.
It started at 5:39 p.m. and dissipated by 5:43 p.m., the preliminary report states.
“The sea breeze made the right combination for it to create that rotation. We were expecting thunderstorms but not severe thunderstorms — but when you have wind coming from two different directions, you can have that rotation created,” Delerme said.
These types of small tornadoes at this time of year are not uncommon — but often aren’t seen and don’t affect populated areas.
“This kind of rotation was low and small enough — it was smaller than the radar beam. If it was a strong rotation, we would have been able to see something,” she said.
NWS officials didn’t know it was a tornado until videos came in from Venice residents.
“We started getting some video in that it was clearly a tornado,” NWS meteorologist Dan Sobien said. “It was those videos — and it was very clear it was a tornado.”
There were no reported injuries.
‘IT WAS VERY SUDDEN’
The parking lot at the Publix Super Market at Venice Commons in the 1400 block of Venice Avenue had cars thrust into one another and trees ripped down by tornado.
George DeJong was inside the store at the meat counter when it happened.
“It was very sudden,” DeJong said following the destruction. “A boom of sorts — I looked up at the front door — it looked like it was covered by a wall of water.”
Witnesses said the Publix workers were great in helping customers when it happened, ushering Venice resident Peter Bracke and others into a restroom.
“The staff knew where to go,” Bracke said.
DeJong said emergency lights went on and he noticed the roof leaking.
“I was urging a couple of people to stay calm,” he said.
Publix workers at the site were unable to talk about the situation, referring to their Lakeland public affairs bureau. Calls and emails to Publix were unanswered.
“There was no warning in the store,” Bracke said. “People were running away from the front door to take cover.”
After it passed, Bracke was outside his vehicle, looking for his back bumper — which he said was “peeled off” by the storm.
Nearby in the 900 block of West Desirad Avenue, a roof of a car port blew off a home and landed on another structure, Sarasota County Emergency Services Media Relations Officer Brianne Grant said.
Nobody was hurt in that either, she said.
At the time the storm came through, officials were looking at a line of thunderstorms about 100 miles long with localized wind speeds measured at Venice High School at 47 mph and at Sarasota-Manatee International Airport at 57 mph.
DeJong said in the parking lot, his car was damaged with the wind pushed another vehicle into his, bending a tire against a curb.
But he’s happy it wasn’t worse.
“There was a moment of uncertainty (inside the store),” he said, noting he stepped away from windows worried glass might come down.
“I’m glad no one was hurt,” DeJong said.
‘DEFINITELY A TORNADO ...’
Video taken at Wellfield Park off Pinebrook Road shows the funnel cloud and tornado that damaged the dugout and other buildings.
One of the videos, from Venice resident Lindsey Hutchison, was taken while she was in a car with her family when they witnessed what they believe was a tornado.
Nolan Hutchison, 10, told his parents about something odd in the sky.
“My son saw what he thought was a fire coming over the treetops,” Lindsey Hutchison said. “It dropped right in front of us coming across the ball field.”
The 2-minute video shows the funnel drop close to the ground and then back up. Lindsey and Jason Hutchison are heard talking about needing to call the National Weather Service, athletic coaches and, finally, her mother.
“I’m shaking so bad,” she says during the video.
Lindsey Hutchison said her family noticed a strange shift in the weather prior to the tornado. But there was no “loud noise” that often is said to accompany a tornado.
“My husband literally said ‘It looks like a wall of rain coming toward us,’” she said.
Jason Hutchison said everything seemed “pretty calm” prior to it.
“When the storm was coming in, I told my friends it looked pretty crazy. The sky was real green in some spots. There was a lot of turbulence in the air up there,” Jason Hutchison said.
When he saw it, he said he knew what it was.
“This was definitely a tornado,” Jason Hutchison said. “We all couldn’t believe how quick it happened.”
Lindsey Hutchison said instinct took over.
“I threw the car in reverse very quickly,” she said.
ASSESSMENTS
Along with dugouts, the soccer fields and football field were damaged.
Venice Public Works Director James Clinch noted the structures at Wellfield damaged in Monday’s storm are all owned by the city of Venice. The park is a Venice property but it is operated by Sarasota County Parks & Recreation.
Carter was checking the damage on Tuesday. Venice Fire Department Battalion Chief Frank Giddens was with him assessing damage.
“The scary thing is, there were kids in the dugout five minute before it hit,” Giddens said.
