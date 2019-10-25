'There was not much space in that car for her to breathe'

VENICE — A hand sticking out from a passenger window almost completely submerged in a Venice waterway got the attention of two strangers heading out to relax on Roberts Bay.
Inside the car, an 81-year-old Sarasota resident struggled with hypothermia, disorientation and dwindling oxygen.
She slowly splashed her hand from side to side against the few inches open of the passenger window — which she also used to breathe — until she was rescued.
She’d been in there, apparently, since about 10 p.m. Wednesday night. She was pulled out about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
And she didn’t have much time left.
“Her odds were against her,” Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said Thursday afternoon. “The tide was coming in ... that 6-8 inches of water was going to be underwater pretty quickly.”
Carvey praised the two men who noticed the situation and “did all the right things” when it came to mounting a rescue without emergency officials involved.
It helped that both of them had experience as previous emergency workers.
Good Samaritans
Rob Goodman, of Venice, was hoping to go fishing from his kayak near Higel Marine Park when he noticed the form of the white Volkswagen GTI peeking from the water. He said it was “more than three-fourths under water.”
Goodman, who previously worked at a sheriff’s office, alerted another Venice resident who was arriving to go paddleboarding.
That good Samaritan was in a bad mood at the moment.
“God works in mysterious ways,” Ed Coster said at the scene.
Coster had unsuccessfully tried to go paddleboarding at two different spots. The former New York firefighter was annoyed about needing to find another inlet.
But his third spot ended up being the one where he was needed.
“She had very little air left,” Coster said. “I got down there and thank God the door was open.”
The woman didn’t have much room between the roof of her car and the water.
“It was just a crack at the window,” Goodman said.
Venice Fire Lt. Derek Lowery said it was a dangerous situation for the woman, saying when firefighters arrived, the car was close to completely submerged with the driver’s side already underwater.
“It was probably 6-8 inches of the vehicle out of the water. The passenger side window had a 2-inch crack that she was breathing from,” Lowery said.
Goodman called 911 while he and Coster worked together to save the woman.
She was in obvious danger.
“There was not much space in that car for her to breathe,” Coster said.
When she was out of the car, her health was still fragile.
“We pulled her out and I held her until rescue got here,” Goodman said.
She was taken to Venice Regional Bayfront Health with symptoms of disorientation and hypothermia but was considered to be in stable condition.
‘Everything they did was correct’
To have two people who have experience in emergencies happen upon a life-threatening situation was crucial for the woman, Carvey said.
“She’s very fortunate considering what could have happened. To have these two gentlemen to come up — one who worked for a sheriff’s department and a retired firefighter — they put their lives in harm’s way for her safety,” he said. “We thank them.”
And he said they will be recognized with the city’s “Helping Hands” award at an upcoming City Council meeting.
He said the two knew what to do and emphasized that others who come across situations should learn the very basics. Call 911 before attempting to help. Make sure the scene is safe. Don’t put yourself in danger.
“Everything they did was correct,” he said. “But they’re very trained for what they did.”
Investigation
Nobody is sure how she ended up in the water. Her car drove into Roberts Bay off Tarpon Center Road into a boat ramp area at Higel Marine Park.
A crash report is being conducted by Venice Police Department.
The Venice Fire Department trains for water rescues every year. After a May 2017 tragedy when a father and daughter died when their vehicle drove into the Venice Jetty, Carvey said vehicle-in-water rescues spark a need for an urgent response.
Carol Hayden, 64, and her father, Eugene Hayden, 88, died in that situation.
The two lived at Village on the Isle. The tragedy was filmed and was covered nationwide.
It was on their minds when the call came to 911 on Thursday morning.
“Being that it doesn’t happen very often, we still practice for it,” he said. “We’re very proactive when it comes to preparing for something like this.”
The city of Venice posted video to social media Thursday afternoon showing the 81-year-old driver entering the water at the Higel Marine Park boat ramp Wednesday night with lights on until they appear to disappear into the water.
