Everyone knows there is an art to The Ringling - one of the 12 most valuable art museums in the U.S. - but there is so much more to see and do there, even during these pandemic days.
Masks are required and social distancing is requested throughout the museums as well as outdoors.
The restaurants are open daily with casual fare in the Banyan Cafe, which is near to the Circus Museum and more substantial fare in the Mews Restaurant within the museum's Visitor Pavilion for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
While all the museums are open, because of the pandemic, extra docent-led tours such as the one to the upper floors of Ca' d'Zan are not currently offered.
However there are many special offerings such as yoga on the Ca' d'Zan terrace, "Accoustic Sunsets" (with one musician) on the terrace. Both of these offerings are ticketed after-hours events requiring advance reservations as space is limited.
The Nov. 23 Acoustic Sunset musician is to be announced. The Monday, Dec. 14 artist will be Sheri Nadelman. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Other outdoor events are scheduled in the Bayfront Gardens which is on the south side of the mansion. Some of the offerings are the Bard in the Yard outdoor film series featuring films based on Shakespeare and morning and evening yoga classes.
Coming up on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. is a Virtual Gallery Talk: Contemporary Questions about the Historic Circus. John Ringling was both a circus owner and a major Realtor in Sarasota. As a Realtor he often took clients up into the mansion's fourth floor tower from which he could point out land the customer might be considering.
The circus was a business that provided entertainment to all, traveling for years by rail to cities all over the United States from its Sarasota winter home (1927-1959 and later from its smaller home in Venice (1960 to 1992).
On Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. the film, "West Side Story" which was inspired by Shakespears's "Romeo and Juliet" will be featured. Register by phone or online as space will be limited.
Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., join Cedric Hamseed in the Dwarf Garden which is immediately south of the Visitor Center's tram stop. Most museum visitors do not even know this choice little garden exists.
On Thursday, Dec. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. join Lena Porter for a Hip Hop dance off in the art museum's courtyard.
Thursdays, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, participate in Yoga on the Ca' d'Zan lawn with instructor Ashley Stewart. There is an extra charge for these special events and reservations are needed.
Friday, Nov. 20 and Friday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. enjoy Moving Meditation in the Museum of Art Courtyard. t will be led by Claudia Baeza, a Kripalu trained yoga instructor. Yoga and Meditation can gently move the body and calm the mind. There is a fee and advance registration is required as space is limited.
The museum complex is at 5401 Bay Shore Road. Park in the lot across the street in front of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail.
The museum is open seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.
Admission to the grounds and the art museum is free on Mondays. On all other days, adult admission is $25 for entrance to the art and circus museums. There is an extra charge of $10 to see the first floor of Ca' d'Zan.
Because of the pandemic, no other tours of the mansion are being offered at this time. To walk the grounds any day other than Monday is $5 per person or an annual pass can be purchased for $25 for the grounds only.
For additional information, call 941-359-5700 or visit: ringling.org.
