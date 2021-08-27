VENICE — The 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be commemorated during a memorial ceremony at Patriots Park on Sept. 11.
“We are going to do things a little different this year,” said Barbara Vaughn, the host of the event this year and a retired Air Force master sergeant.
The annual ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic last year, but will now return with new speakers. It’s set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Past speakers have included Gold Star fathers and mothers, retired New York police officers, congressmen and state representatives.
Vaughn said over the years, familiar faces spoke about their stories from that day, but they wanted to change it up.
One of this year’s speakers is a Venice police community relations officer who was a police officer in New York during 9/11 and someone who watched the Twin Towers fall from an adjacent building a couple of blocks away.
Also, a past speaker’s friend will perform a song he wrote about the firefighters lost.
In addition to the speakers, the ceremony will take time to honor audience members who lost loved ones or were there on 9/11.
“That’s the whole point of having these ceremonies every year,” Vaughn said about bringing the community together for those shared experiences and losses.
Cold water will be provided at the ceremony, and Vaughn encourages people to bring lawn chairs.
Patriots Park was created by the Leadership Sarasota County Class of 2002 to remember the 9/11 victims and those who have served in the military. The park is located at 800 Venetia Bay Boulevard by the intersection of U.S. 41 Bypass North and U.S. 41 Business.
The 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial at Patriots Park was established in 2011 and features a 2-ton steal beam from the World Trade Center.
Gene Sweeney, founder and CEO of Salt of the Earth USA, was instrumental in getting the monument placed at the park.
After raising money through Salt of the Earth USA, Sweeney researched how to get a piece of the wreckage and went to New York to pick one out, said Vaughn.
He chose a beam from Tower Two, and it was brought down to Venice.
The steal beam was placed on top of a base of engraved names. Those names include the victims of 9/11 and the military members who have died since.
“At this point, we have several hundred names engraved in the monument base,” Vaughn said.
