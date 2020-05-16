On Tuesday, I was finally able to get a haircut. It was either that or learn to braid it.
I checked in online at Great Clips at 9:05 and was able to get an appointment in 35 minutes. Unbelievable. I got in my car and headed over to Venice Commons to wait in my car per instructions as only three people can wait inside the store. There are chairs and benches outside, mostly 6 feet apart — a sign of the new normal.
More businesses are opening but that does not mean the crisis is over and we can go back to the way things were.
In the case of Great Clips, store personnel were adhering to strict guidelines, limiting the number of people inside the store.
The problem was outside that morning. One couple was seated on a bench about 10 feet from the door but nearly everyone else was very close to the door or even going in to make an appointment. My 35-minute wait fell victim to a computer glitch and it was closer to 90 minutes before I was able to go in to the store.
I dutifully sat in my car and checked my phone for the all-clear message that I could enter the shop. I was seated immediately at Pam’s station but it was a few more minutes as she dealt with people who kept trying to crowd into the shop. She had her rules but too many were obviously unaware that things are really NOT yet back to normal.
When I left, wearing my mask as I had even during the haircut, I had to ask people to let me through so I could get to the parking lot.
As it was getting on toward noon, I stopped next at Burger King to pick up some lunch and learned that it had opened six tables inside although no one was there at the time. All employees were wearing masks and gloves and using a plastic container to pass credit cards or cash back and forth and another larger container to deliver one’s order.
Eliminating direct hand-to-hand contact is part of the new normal. Until this COVID-19 pandemic goes away and no one knows when and if that will occur, what Burger King is doing is part of the all-encompassing “New Normal” that we all must become accustomed to.
The Venice Gondolier building remains closed to the public. Many are working from home. Those of us working onsite are all spaced at least 6 feet apart. In editorial, we are more like 12-20 feet apart. Hand sanitizer is readily available in each area and the company has hired a special cleaning company to insure everything is clean and sanitized regularly. Another part of the new normal that all companies should be doing.
Even though many restaurants have reopened, because of the “new normal” seating rules, many are expanding outside service where they can. Metro Diner, in South Venice is a prime example. It has erected a tent in the parking lot in which it has installed about eight tables. thereby adding seating to compensate from offering fewer tables inside.
The outside tables are carefully spaced to adhere to the New Normal.
Luna Ristorante, on the island, is opening its restaurant from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily for dine-in and carry -out while adhering to the “New Normal” guidelines for both indoor and patio seating.
MacDonald’s has been at the forefront of adding safety precautions as had N’tino’s on the island which has offered delivery and pick-up service rather than closing completely. All one has to do is call when there to pick up. Someone brings the order to the car. Give a credit card number with the phone order and no one has to touch hands with the card at the restaurant. Another case of the New Normal.
On Tuesday afternoon I went in for my quarterly check-up at the Lacky and Swenson dental office in South Venice.
Every patient and every staff member was wearing a mask and, each patient had his or her temperature taken at check-in and also was asked a list of questions by his or her health the past several weeks. I also noticed that personnel seemed to be changing gloves multiple times it insure they not pass any germs to or from patients. The New Normal for a dental visit.
I have a regular check up coming up with my doctor and learned that would be done electronically thanks to computers and internet. Another new normal.
And then there was TJ Maxx on the North 41 Bypass. When it opened Monday morning, the parking lot that had sat empty for weeks, was packed from one end to the other.
No one was standing in line waiting to enter the store because, as I was to learn later on Facebook, everyone was “in the store.” The Facebook reporter added that the check-out lines went from the front of the store to the back of the store. If that was indeed the case, it is proof that for too many people, the shopping addiction was stronger than the fear of catching the Corona virus.
Because Florida was quick to put in some rules and guidelines, it has had fewer deaths than New York, New Jersey and Louisiana yet at presstime, this state has had close to 40,000 cases and some 1,800 deaths from the virus, including several right here in Venice. If that is not proof that people need to be cautious about where they go and with whom they congregate, what will it take?
We had an article in this Our Town section early on about the Spanish flu which killed millions of Americans in 1918-19. It was written by Clarissa Thomasson who had researched that pandemic. It seems that too few of the shopping addicts read that article.
At that time, Philadelphia went ahead with a big parade that resulted in far too many needless deaths. One hundred years later, we know better or at least we should.
New Orleans failed to learn from that this year and went ahead with most of its Mardi Gras festivities. Because of that, Louisiana is right up there on the leader board with New York and New Jersey for having the most cases of the virus and far too many deaths.
The economy needs businesses to get back to normal but it has to be the New Normal.
Food stores were the first to adopt the new normal because they needed to stay open and still keep people as safe as possible. Most offered curbside pick up or delivery.
Detwilers, here in Venice offers a daily list of what’s available and the cost/ Customers can print it out at home, get in a special line at the store while staying in their car, hand in the order and have it filled and in their car trunk within minutes. The person who puts it in the car brings out a credit card reader which is used (no cash). The card is not touched by anyone but the card’s owner. Safety is key to the new normal
We are lucky here in Florida where the government, from the governor on down has been proactive.
The numbers don’t lie but unless we all adhere to the new normal, those numbers could change.
We can go to the beach and play pickleball again but it may still be awhile before we can fill Venice Theatre for one of its wonderful productions or the Venice Center for the Performing Arts for a symphony concert or other performance. If we all adhere to the New Normal, that day will be sooner rather than later.
And while you are thinking about it, send donations to your favorite theater or art center or symphony or ballet so that, when those organizations can open once again, they too will have survived.
Make maintaining this area the Cultural Capital of Florida is should be a key component of the New Normal.
Wear your masks and adhere to the 6-foot guidelines which are even marked on the floors of many businesses.
We are in this together. Be smart about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.