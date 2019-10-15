NOKOMIS — The third Venice-area Wawa Gas Station and Convenience store opens at 102 N. Tamiami Trail in Nokomis on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with customers, associates and community members at 9 a.m.
Celebrations include a free T-shirt for the first 100 customers through the door, while supplies last. Free coffee is being served for four days from Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 20.
There will be a Signature Hoagies-for-Heroes hoagie making competition between The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County and All Faiths Food Bank.
Donations of $1,000 will be made to each organization.
The project has been watched by drivers using U.S.41, Tamiami Trail for more than three years. The project was first proposed for the northwest corner of Albee Road West and U.S. 41 in Nokomis.
The proposal attracted caused split thoughts and failed to move forward, subsequently a second proposal was approved for the southwest corner.
The new location adjoins the new Hilton Home2 Suites Hotel on Albee Road West, a $12.6 million, 100-room hotel.
There are two other Wawa locations around Venice, the first opened at 2344 S. Tamiami Trail and the junction of U.S. Route 766 in South Venice. The second is at 2970 Executive Drive at the Jacaranda/Interstate 75 Interchange.
