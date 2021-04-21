Unemployment rates rose in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties in March — but that could be a good thing.
Jobless rates are calculated based on the number of people actively seeking employment.
The slight uptick in the jobless rate means more people are searching for jobs, said Janeth Castrejon, communications manager for CareerSource Southwest Florida.
“The previously unengaged individuals who were not looking for work are now looking for work in March,” Castrejon said. “It’s a very positive thing.”
It was a topic that brought U.S. Rep. Greg Steube to Venice on Friday, where he hosted a discussion on the trouble some industries are having with hiring workers.
The labor force grew about 4,000 people in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area from February to March, according to state data released Friday. The labor force includes working people plus the unemployed who are looking for work.
In the Punta Gorda metro statistical area, it grew by almost 1,000 people, state numbers showed.
Sarasota County’s jobless rate was 4.5% in March, a slight spurt from February’s adjusted 3.7% unemployment rate. Charlotte County’s unemployment rate was 5% in March, a slight uptick from the adjusted 4.5% jobless rate in February, according to state data.
DeSoto County also saw an increase, with a 5.8% unemployment rate in March compared to a 4.1% adjusted rate for February.
The March 2021 unemployment rates for the area are all slightly lower than the March 2020 unemployment rates — the month that businesses across Florida began to shut down and many residents started to experience layoffs.
The statewide shutdown took effect in April 2020, with unemployment rate was reported in the high double-digits for the month.
The leisure and hospitality industry isn’t expected to recover for another year or two, Castrejon said. The area has lost more than 1,000 jobs in the industry year-over, according to state data.
However, the construction industry has soared through the pandemic and continues to do so.
