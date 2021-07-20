VENICE - Neighbors are questioning what happened in a Bay Indies home that left three dead.
The discovery was made Monday night of the bodies in a home at the corner of Guadeloupe Street and Bay Indies Boulevard.
Venice Police Chief Thomas Mattmuller confirmed the three dead Tuesday morning.
He said more information would be available later Tuesday morning.
On Monday night, Venice Police had confirmed a death investigation and said there was no threat to the community at that time.
Bay Indies is an expansive and busy mobile home park geared toward retirees and those 55 and older. It is located a few blocks of Venice Avenue just minutes from downtown.
Bay Indies manager Ron Juneman referred questions to Bay Indies corporate officials with Equity Lifestyles.
On Tuesday morning, nearby neighbors were still asking questions and recalling the moments that authorities started asking theirs'.
"All I know is detectives came down here and asked if we knew what had happened," Michelle Petry said Tuesday morning.
Petry, who lives a few homes from the scene of the deaths, said she hadn't heard anything. Some nearby neighbors were also on vacation at the time, she said.
"We knew something was wrong because they put the crime tape up," she said.
Neighbor Tim Pope said police came to his residence about 9 p.m.
"We saw the police tape up," he said. "When that happens, you know something tragic has happened," he said.
His wife, Patty Pope, said they knew the residents of the home.
"When Tim told me, I just cried." Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
