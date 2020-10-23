SOUTH VENICE — Authorities are investigating a Thursday night crash that injured three along Englewood Road.
Only limited information was available Friday afternoon about the wreck.
Sarasota County officials confirmed three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Englewood Road/State Road 776 and Cypress Avenue in South Venice.
According to Drew Winchester, spokesman for Sarasota County, one person was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert; two other patients were also transported to both Sarasota Memorial and Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. They were unavailable for further information Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.