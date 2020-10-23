sarasotapolicelights

SOUTH VENICE — Authorities are investigating a Thursday night crash that injured three along Englewood Road.

Only limited information was available Friday afternoon about the wreck.

Sarasota County officials confirmed three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Englewood Road/State Road 776 and Cypress Avenue in South Venice.

According to Drew Winchester, spokesman for Sarasota County, one person was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert; two other patients were also transported to both Sarasota Memorial and Venice Regional Bayfront Health.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. They were unavailable for further information Friday.

