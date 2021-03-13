SARASOTA — “Three Pianos” will continue playing at FST’s Gompertz Theatre on First Street, Sarasota, through May 2.
Rebecca and Richard Hopkins along with Sarah Durham created the production while Jim Prosser worked on musical arrangements. Prosser is FST’s longtime resident music director/pianist.
“Music featured in this production celebrates the careers of such stars as: Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Carole King and Sarah McLachlan,” according to a statement from Lydia Baxter.
Tickets are on sale by calling 941-366-9000 or visiting FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Florida Studio Theatre was founded in 1973 and included five theaters in Sarasota.
FST is the largest subscription theater Florida, the theater noted in its news release.
“Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible,” Baxter’s statement said. “Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theater that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theater where the street meets the elite — where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theater.”
