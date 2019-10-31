PUNTA GORDA - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be featured this weekend at the 38th annual Florida International Air Show at Punta Gorda Airport.

Thunderbird aerobatics are performed in in close formation and at high speed in U.S. Air Force jets.

To learn more about the show, visit www.floridaairshow.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments