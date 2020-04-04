SARASOTA – Tidewell Hospice is another agency that has come out to help during "an unprecedented time of uncertainty for health care organizations. The response has been swift and overwhelming."
According to a news release, Tidewell sought donations of personal protective equipment to serve patients and families against COVID-19.
"The response was reminiscent of the homefront response during World War II, when U.S. citizens donated socks, underwear and other items to the war effort, although admittedly on a smaller scale," the news release states.
Community partners donated fabric for gowns and masks while quilting and sewing groups contacted Tidewell to join the effort.
Harvest United Methodist Church in Lakewood Ranch had more than 500 people help.
"We heard about the need from neighbors and social media. We have a sewing group, ‘Sewing Seeds of Faith,’ a group of about 20 church member women,” according to Diane McCoy of the church. “Since school is out we have some students and other church members who have jumped in with us to make masks and gowns. We reached out to Tidewell because we have seen the inspiring work and dedication of Tidewell for the community. Tidewell is a blessing to those in our community and to our church, as well."
PPE is needed to protect staff from contracting and spreading the coronavirus, Tidewell said. It serves more than 1,200 patients daily.
“We’ve been so gratified by the outreach of groups that have been contacting us this week, and we need more in order to meet the long-term demands for supplies,” said Debbie Mason, EVP/chief philanthropy officer and president of the Tidewell Foundation.
Volunteer activities have been slashed by COVID-19. Tidewell no longer visit patients in homes or facilities; Tidewell volunteer activities have been suspended because of the pandemic.
Those who would like to donate masks, gowns or other supplies can call 941-552-7546 or email philanthropy@tidewell.org.
Volunteers in Venice are also helping, the news release states.
Ann Marie Keck worked on about 30 masks to deliver to the Venice office.
“As I sew these masks I can’t help but think that using masks may become a new normal in hopes to prevent and protect our communities from episodes such as what we are experiencing today,” Keck said.
