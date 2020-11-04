SARASOTA — Tidewell Foundation, Inc. has teamed up with Debbie Dannheisser Threads.
The company is an art and clothing line by Debbie Dannheisser, based in Sarasota.
It is leading to the Tidewell Collection, called in a news release “a line of high-performance art athleisure leggings, capris, and sports bras designed to amplify the mission of the Tidewell Foundation.”
After the total sale of each piece, 15% will be donated to the Tidewell Foundation, funding the Blue Butterfly Family Grief Centers and other programs.
“On March 25, 2019, our daughter Nicole died tragically from an overdose,” said Debbie Dannheisser in a news release. “As I grieved her loss, I realized that Nicole had lost her ability to see her own special beauty and joy and hold on to the love in her life. The first leggings I created were from the painting I had made for her months before she died...Supporting Tidewell’s Blue Butterfly Family Grief Center further celebrates Nicole’s memory through this beautiful partnership.”
Tidewell’s Blue Butterfly is the only evidence-based program in our region that helps grieving children, teens, and caregivers through professional counseling, peer-support groups, and therapeutic activities. Since its inception in April 2018, Blue Butterfly has served more than 200 families and is continuing its services virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so grateful to Debbie Dannheisser for sharing her story and her art in support of the mission of the Tidewell Foundation and our Blue Butterfly Family Grief Centers through this incredible, long-term partnership,” Tidewell Foundation President Debbie Mason said. “Feeling beautiful and comfortable is something we all need a little more of these days, especially when each purchase gives back.”
Tidewell provides grief and bereavement services free to community members.
For more information on the new effort, visit debbiedannheisserthreads.com/collections/charity-collaborations to view the complete collection.
