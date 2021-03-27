VENICE — Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day will include a webinar called “Remember Vietnam: The Telling Project” being held with Tidewell Hospice, Tidewell Honors Veterans Program in conjuction with The Telling Project.
The webinar takes place at 3 p.m. March 29
Registration is at tidewellhospice.org/telling.
“We are extremely excited to be able to present this virtually to our communities,” Stacy Groff, Tidewell’s vice president of specialized services, said in a news release. “There is so much to be learned from our veterans, and we are fortunate that the Vietnam veterans in this program are so willing to openly share their stories.”
The webinar will feature four veterans and a filmmaker who are “deeply connected to the Vietnam War,” it said.
It includes Army veteran Raymond Wilson; Navy veteran Ken Sholes; Army veteran Mary Beth Crowley and Ken Plant, who served in both the U.S. Army and Marine Corps; along with filmmaker Kang Vang.
After the webinar, there will be a panel question and answer session.
“The Telling Project is a national performing arts non-profit that employs theater to deepen our understanding of the military and veterans’ experience,” the news release said. “Through this understanding, a community deepens its connection to its veterans, itself, and its place in the nation and the world ... Since 2008, The Telling Project has produced 70-plus original performances, put more than 300 veterans and family members on stage and performed in 16 states across the nation.”
Tidewell Honors Veterans is funded by donors. Those interested in supporting it can visit tidewellfoundation.org or call 941-552-7546.
For more information about the webinar, contact Groff at sgroff@tidewell.org or 941-894-1753.
