VENICE — Tidewell Hospice is teaming with American Heart Association and National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation to create a new program to fight heart disease.
Advanced Cardiac Care will launch initially in Venice in July, it said in a news release.
It will be implemented to other areas in the fall.
“Available for immediate use, the program’s patient and caregiver guide helps avert multiple hospital and emergency room visits that are a huge source of stress for the patient and their family,” the news release said.
Heart disease kills more Americans than any other condition, it said.
“These new care guidelines allow us to treat heart failure symptoms that previously required hospitalization,” Tidewell Hospice President and CEO Jonathan Fleece said in a news release. “Early intervention in the home will improve quality of life for our patients and decrease the need to go to the ER for symptom management.”
He said it aligns with its mission “of helping people live well by providing care, comfort, and compassion.”
NPHI President Carole Fisher said only 5 percent of heart failure patients every use in-home hospice — and called that a “complete and unnecessary tragedy.”
“Far too many die alone in a hospital or nursing facility, when instead our hospice teams could care for them wherever they reside and they could enjoy a far higher quality of life surrounded by loved ones,” Fisher said.
For more information, visit www.tidewell.org, or call toll-free 855-843-3935.
“Our family, friends, and neighbors with advanced heart disease need not suffer alone anymore,” the news release said. “There is a huge unmet need for end stage heart failure patients in the community and we are ready and eager to fill the gap.”
