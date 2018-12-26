As you finish the last of the Christmas pudding and pick up all that wrapping paper and such it is time to think about your New Year’s Resolutions.
Are you going to finally take that cruise to (fill in the blank), take up cycling, visit the new library at least once a week to see what’s new, learn to paint or draw at the Venice Art Center, paint sets at Venice Theatre or, at long last, take acting classes?
All those options and more can be found right here in Venice.
That new library is absolutely stunning. Weekly visits may not be enough to take advantage of all you can accomplish there, in addition to keeping up with the latest books or researching some topic you want to learn more about.
At Venice Art Center, the possibilities are equally endless. Find it just south of the library on the city’s Cultural Campus. Learn to make jewelry, “throw” pots and such in pottery classes, learn to draw and/or to paint in water color, oil or acrylic. A former art teacher once said that if the interest is there, so is the talent. It is just buried a little deeper in some people.
In all my years of doing stories about the art center, the one thing I have learned is that my art teacher was correct. I have sat in on beginner classes several times and in all media. It is amazing what beginners can do — especially with a good teacher and the art center certainly has plenty of them.
The Venice Friendship Center is another place where one can learn a variety of things, including how to write your family memoirs. If you have not done so, that is a wonderful gift you can leave to your heirs. Start now while you can remember what you may have learned from your parents or grandparents.
If you have a collection of old photos, identify the folks in the pictures by full name and relationship to your family, as well as the year in which the photo was taken. When my mother-in-law died, we found huge boxes filled with photos taken all over the world on cruises as well as at family functions and while sailing on Lake Erie — the family passion. There were no names nor dates on any of them. We saved a few because we recognized the faces but, 90 percent or more went into the dumpster.
I was so grateful that my father not only took lots of photos but also put them into albums with names and dates and places. He also took movies, which I have had converted while still keeping the originals.
Even if you are working full time, allow time for the library and for memoirs. That leaves the rest of the week for a little shopping, household chores, visits with friends AND time to volunteer and do something good for this wonderful place where we live. It seems that the most successful people also are the busiest people. That too is another strength of Venice. We have a high percentage of hard-working and dedicated people who also know how to have fun.
In addition to the art center and library on the city’s Cultural Campus, we are blessed with the Venice Museum and Archives and a terrific new historical resources manager by the name of Henry Klinkhamer. Not only does he have years of experience in the field, he has wasted no time in learning all about this wonderful town of Venice and its fascinating history.
The museum and archives always need volunteers to help keep track of the collection, work with visitors, sell books and other items to earn income for the museum and answer questions of visitors. Don’t say you can’t do that. After you spend a few days soaking up knowledge there, you would be surprised at what you will have learned that you will then be able to share with other visitors. You also will gain new appreciation for Venice.
The museum and archives is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Currently there is an exhibit on Snook Haven, a most special place at the eastern end of East Venice Avenue.
If you have never been to Snook Haven, you have missed a treat. Check the show at the museum and then check it out for real. If the weather is good, sit outside on the deck. My favorite item on the menu is the barbecue sandwich. The barbecue recipe was created by the city’s mayor — John Holic. He also created three of the four sauces offered with the barbecue and the recipes for many other delicious items on the menu (do not expect to see him there however, he is busy being mayor.)
Venice Theatre is yet another place where one can spend time doing good and also learning a lot. That is always good. Currently the theater is looking for people to paint sets and sew costumes and such. While in college I painted sets and also worked on lighting. Those were really fun times and I cherish the memories of every show on which I worked.
Venice Theatre volunteers accomplish much for the theater, but they also have become good friends, another benefit of volunteering. What a great way to meet kindred spirits and develop lasting friendships.
Something to think about as we head into yet another wonderful year in Venice.
