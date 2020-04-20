SARASOTA — While the second half of 2019-20 school year has been unique, it’s time to register — or re-register — students for the next school year.
Guardians not participating in school choice, or not sending their student to their choice school that can be determined by visiting ags3.scgov.net/schoolzone/ to determine the student’s attendance zone based on residential address
First-time students registration forms are at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/1380 and are available in English and Spanish.
“Once the form is submitted, a representative from the school will contact you regarding further details and when the office will be open,” according to a news release.
Existing students must fill out re-registration forms at the same website, www.sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/1380.
“SNAP codes for existing students were sent out beginning April 15 using the Family Access Portal email to the registering parent/guardian of existing students,” according to a news release. “Registering parents/guardians that did not have a Family Access Portal account will be receiving their student’s SNAP code in the mail soon.”
Anyone with questions should contact their student’s school registrar. To find their registrar’s email, visit sarasotacountyschools.net and go to the Employee Directory at the bottom of the webpage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.