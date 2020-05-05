CASEY KEY - Nature and humans are returning to area beaches and waters. 

An aggregation of manatees were swimming in and around the North Jetty Beach on Monday afternoon. 

While the group - which was at least a dozen sea cows - enjoyed the warmth of the water, people eyed the manatees and got closer, taking photos while the sea mammals swam about. 

Normally, according to experts, manatees swim alone or with a partner. They do tend to gather in large groups during colder seasons when they find warmer water together or during mating season. 

Mating season began in March for manatees. 

