CASEY KEY - Nature and humans are returning to area beaches and waters.
An aggregation of manatees were swimming in and around the North Jetty Beach on Monday afternoon.
While the group - which was at least a dozen sea cows - enjoyed the warmth of the water, people eyed the manatees and got closer, taking photos while the sea mammals swam about.
Normally, according to experts, manatees swim alone or with a partner. They do tend to gather in large groups during colder seasons when they find warmer water together or during mating season.
Mating season began in March for manatees.
