FORT MYERS - The Southwest Florida Symphony is holding TinyPops Concerts in locations throughout Southwest Florida running March 25-28.
"TinyPops Concerts are uniquely designed programs that sprung from orchestras’ needs to change how they deliver live music during the pandemic," it said in a news release. "The Southwest Florida Symphony developed TinyPops in creative collaboration with critically acclaimed guest pianist Andrew Armstrong. TinyPops Concerts are pared down traditional Pops Concerts, featuring timeless Pops standards, in this case, arranged for piano and string quartet by Mr. Armstrong."
The concerts are about 75 minutes long and maintain ways to keep people healthy.
“This program is a luxurious chance to bend popular music toward the classical music world I've been inhabiting these last few decades; and to pull the classical world back toward popular," Armstrong said in a news release. "We'll dress old favorites like 'Tea for Two' and 'I Ain't Got Nobody' in the instrumentation of the piano quintet, create variations and rhapsodies on the themes, to revel in all the ways this rich and incredible musical Americana can be developed and revelled in. I can't wait to explore it all with the spectacular musicians of the Southwest Florida Symphony.”
TinyPops dates include:
Thursday, March 25: The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, Downtown Ft. Myers
Friday, March 26: The Southwest Florida Symphony’s Artistic & Operations Center at Bell Tower, South Ft. Myers
Saturday, March 27: Sanibel Community House, Sanibel Island
Sunday, March 28: Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, Punta Gorda
For more information, visit www.swflso.org
