NOKOMIS - Another business is coming to the Nokomis Retail Center - Tire Kingdom.
Plans are to build a service center at North Tamiami Trail, between Burger King and Dunkin', one of the four-unit island center currently under construction.
At 1200 N. Tamiami Trail, the retail center is on the north side of U.S. 41 before Route 681 to the interstate.
Tire Kingdom started in 1972 in a farmer's market in Florida and, as business grew, stores were opened throughout Florida.
There were more than 66 locations 16 years later when the company began expanding into other states and the Virgin Islands.
It was acquired by Michelin in 1989 followed by other entities eventually being acquired by the TCB Corporation in 2000 for an estimated $45 million.
Today, the company is nationwide having more than 600 locations in 26 states.
Its stated mission is being a one-stop auto tire and services shop providing tires, oil changes, wheel alignments, brakes, batteries, vehicle maintenance and auto repairs.
In Venice, they have a location at 2348 South Tamiami Trail near Wawa.
