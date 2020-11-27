For a change, there’s been some good news on the COVID-19 front recently:
• Three candidate vaccines that appear to be safe and highly effective, one of which could go into distribution within two weeks or so.
• Food and Drug Administration approval of two treatments for emergency use, including the Regeneron “cocktail” administered to President Trump.
• FDA approval of a COVID-19 home test kit that provides results in about a half hour.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus doesn’t care that progress is being made in the fight against it as it surges throughout the country.
Nationwide, records for the number of cases and hospitalizations have repeatedly been broken over the last few weeks, and deaths appear to be rising toward peak levels.
Florida is reporting thousands of new cases every day and a positivity rate steadily over 7%.
Locally, Sarasota County had a record 1,175 new cases Nov. 15-21, surpassing the previous high set in June, with 24 deaths reported in a recent one-week period.
Hospitalizations have declined somewhat but health officials will be looking to see if they rebound following Thanksgiving. Holidays and state “reopenings” have preceded prior surges and the current one began shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis moved the state to level three, removing most remaining restrictions.
And the good news comes with an asterisk.
• Vaccines are unlikely to be widely available for several months and their mere availability is useless. A large percentage of the population needs to be willing to be vaccinated in order to achieve the level of immunity they offer, and polls show there is some resistance.
• The new drug therapies aren’t a cure, and have their greatest impact on people who aren’t severely ill, to help keep them from getting that way.
• The home test requires a prescription and is to be used at home only on people 14 and older.
Which brings us back to a fact that has been true since the outset of the pandemic: We are our own first line of defense, and part of everyone else’s as well, certainly until we reach a significant level of immunization.
DeSantis has said he will not order another lockdown, and Florida is one of 13 states without a mask mandate. (In fact, it never had one.)
So remain resigned to taking the matter into your own hands by doing everything you can to give yourself and others the gift of health this season.
• If you haven’t done it already, get a flu shot. It won’t protect you against COVID-19 but it will substantially reduce your risk of the “twindemic” of simultaneous infections with the flu and the coronavirus.
• Keep your gatherings small — ideally, just the people you live with. But if you’re committed to visiting or having visitors, quarantine ahead of time and get tested as close as possible to the day of the gathering that will still let you get results.
• To the greatest degree possible, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These steps work.
The urge to be with family and friends will be great. If you can’t resist it, make sure you don’t do anything that could keep the same people from meeting next year.
