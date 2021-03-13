NORTH PORT — Alice White will compare baking pies to spending tax dollars.
It made more sense Wednesday, a day after she won a seat on the North Port City Commission. Budgeting is a priority as White assumes the job following a swearing-in ceremony Saturday.
She will serve with Mayor Jill Luke, Vice Mayor Pete Emrich, commissioners Debbie McDowell and Barbara Langdon.
Joseph Garren and Walt Grzesnikowski had also sought the District 1 seat that former Commissioner David Iannotti had left for health reasons.
White said of the pie-tax spending analogy: “You have to work at it … (people) have gotten away from that.”
A retired school teacher and the founder of the nonprofit People for Trees, White also founded the Pie-Licious Bake Shoppe about five years ago. She admittedly surprised even herself Tuesday after voting results arrived.
The race was to be close, but she won with 60%, meaning that some Republicans switched sides for that day. White is a Democrat and had run in November against Ron Cutsinger for a spot with the Sarasota County Commission. The North Port City Commission race is nonpartisan. White finished with 5,352 votes. Garren and Grzesnikowski had 2,696 and 873, respectively.
“Pies are one of those things we forget how it used to be,” she said. “(Governing) … we’ve been doing things on the surface that may not be a good idea in the long-term.”
Winning is starting to sink in.
“I think I was in disbelief after the election results came in and thought for sure something was going to change. But when Mr. Garren called to congratulate me, I knew it was final,” she said.
She said she’s not going to change the way she’s lived her life in North Port for others.
“My goal is to continue to be an advocate for the people and to continue to strive for positive changes in our city that will enhance our quality of life,” White said. “These don’t always necessarily have to be one-time events or happenings, but what we can have and do everyday to fully embrace this beautiful, natural part of Florida, our paradise.”
Along with the budget and finding a new, permanent, city manager, the North Port City Commission is facing a movement to deannex Wellen Park from the city.
White takes the oath of office at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd. Social-distancing rules remain in effect.
