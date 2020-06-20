How will Father’s Day gatherings differ from Mother’s Day this year as we move into Phase 2 of “the new normal?”
Despite having the best father in history, once my parents moved to Florida permanently after doing the snowbird thing for at least 12 years, all I could do was celebrate with him by phone. I had a computer and a modem but it was pre-email and pre-Facebook and such. Zoom was at most a sound made by cars as they “zoomed” around a race track.
So I did the Father’s Day Hallmark card thing and the phone call but now I wonder — did I ever tell my father that he was the best father in history.
As great as my memory is for everything else, that is something I cannot remember. Hopefully in knew that in other ways. It was the least I could do for all the Saturday mornings when he gave up his beloved golf to get me to the ice rink for practice at 6:30 a.m. and then to the Cleveland Institute of Art for classes at 9:30 a.m.
My mother did the weekday drives to the ice rink after school during the week.
I had my own golf clubs at 7 and heard all about the great women golfers, knowing full well that my father would have been proud to see me on the women’s golf circuit one day, yet once I discovered skating, he was there to support my love of that sport as long as I did not waste time and worked hard at every session.
We still played golf sometimes in the summer but never any pressure to follow his dream.
Perhaps because my parents were older when I was born, they also were smarter. Anyway, they were happy to let me pursue skating and art classes and anything else that truly interested me.
When it was time for college, we took off in the car to check out all the women’s colleges because that is what I wanted even though my father would have preferred that I attend college in Cleveland — not to save money, but to keep me home a few more years. When I chose Sweet Briar in Virginia, he and my mother never missed Parents Weekend and a few times, came there at spring break and then we all headed off to a family vacation in Florida or Georgia.
Most of my friends had equally great fathers. I wish everyone could be so lucky.
If you can see your dad in person for Father’s Day this year, give him a virtual hug and keep your masks on. This corona pandemic is no joke. While our country reopens for business, it seems as though too many people think it is all a hoax or no worse than the annual influenza. They forget that at least we have flu shots now.
So far, not only is there no shot nor medical cure for this virus, there currently is a sharp upward spike in reported cases here in Florida. Much of that is because there are so many people who get all their news on Facebook or Twitter rather than in the local papers such as this one.
Our editorial staff is doing a great job in keeping up with the facts of this pandemic. They are checking daily with the hospitals as well as studying all the reports from local, state and national government entities to report on all that is being done on so many fronts in relation to COVID-19.
At the same time, they are following up on local government meetings, traffic crashes, and all the myriad events that make this area so unique.
With an economics degree and the two top reporters in Cleveland as neighbors of my family home, I never envisioned a career in journalism. Now, nearly 25 years later, after covering every aspect of Venice from the School Board and arts and entertainment and travel as well as occasional fires or car wrecks or whatever as needed, I am proud to work with such great people.
I chuckle when someone writes a letter to the editor about our paper’s bias. One week we are accused of being liberal and the next, just the opposite. To me that is proof that our news team is doing something right. We have members of both political parties working here but it simply does not show in their writing.
The occasional letter writer who thinks he recognizes bias is usually someone so far left or right that they cannot see the middle of the road.
It is those people may not take this pandemic as seriously as they need to — for everyone’s sake.
To maintain a sound economy as well as the health of its citizens, the shut down was necessary and so too is the reopening, which is a challenge depending on the type of business or organization that is trying to return to this “new normal.”
Whether we like it or not, for the sake of friends and loved ones, we must maintain social distancing and when out in public, wear our masks.
When I see a crowd of people getting together as they might have last year, I wonder how many of them might swell the numbers of new cases within the next few weeks.
The greatest honor you can give your father on Father’s Day is a virtual hug — not a virus. The insidious thing about corona virus is that people can have it for a week or more and not know it. Some can even have it without exhibiting any symptoms at all yet pass it on to others.
Contemplate that as you adjust to the new normal.
And read your local paper for the “real” news on the virus and other things that matter. Use Facebook to send photos and such but not to pass on what is more likely to be incorrect information picked up online and in many cases from people you don’t even know.
That’s my story for today and I’m sticking with it. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there and to everyone else, stay well. Let’s see those COVID-19 numbers go down instead of up. That is up to each and every one of us.
