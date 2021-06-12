‘To save people’ - Marine dies on leave; father hopes death is not in vain

SOUTH VENICE — Anthony DeTore had deployed to Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan as a rifleman in the U.S. Marines.
He was rising through the ranks of the Corps and set for its elite Force RECON school in Camp Pendleton, California.
Home on leave, after enjoying a “great” Christmas day visiting family and talking to his girlfriend on the phone, Anthony DeTore crushed up some fentanyl pills in his bedroom and snorted them while his father napped in a nearby room.
His father discovered his body about 4:30 a.m. the next morning.
Anthony DeTore, 22, struggled with drugs for a while in his teens, but thrived with the Marines.
His death has been ruled “accidental overdose” by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, it stated in a recent email.
No arrest has been made.
The Marines gave him a burial with full honors. A presidential certificate honoring his service has been sent to the family.
AT HOME
Anthony DeTore was 15 when his family moved to Venice in 2014.
“He was a very loved person. Very outgoing, very handsome, very forward, very smart,” his father, Jimmy DeTore, said at the family’s Seminole Drive home in South Venice.
Anthony DeTore attended Venice High School.
A hiccup with transfer credits from his New Jersey schooling led him to receiving his high school diploma after completing some classes online.
He loved playing softball and was a part of bowling leagues through the years. In his teen years, he worked at Checkers and Eager Beaver Car Wash in South Venice.
“He had the work ethic instilled in him,” his father said. “He was a normal, great guy. Everybody loved Anthony. He was well-liked; he still is.”
But as with about 23 million Americans age 12 and older, drugs became a reality for him.
A recent study suggests up to 10% of the country’s citizens have an addiction; less than 25% of them seek any type of treatment, according to the National Institutes of Health.
His father said more than a half-dozen of Anthony’s friends died of drugs in recent years — boys and girls between New Jersey and Florida dead before reaching adulthood.
IN THE SERVICE
Anthony DeTore wanted to do something more with his life, wanted to save people. He attempted to join the U.S. Army but he was rejected. So he turned to the U.S. Marines, where they saw potential in him, though he was slightly underweight.
“They told him to go eat McDonald’s twice a day and come back in two weeks,” his father remembers.
At 18, he joined the Marines, turning 19 while in basic training. He’d go into the infantry with the 0311 MOS and serve his country on USS Bataan (LHD-5) and in foreign countries.
Initially about 125 pounds going in, he added 40 pounds of muscle in about three years. Most recently, he was stationed out of North Carolina but was gearing up for the West Coast and RECON schooling, hoping to advance toward becoming a sniper.
“He thrived in the Marines. That’s where he did his best, he really did,” his father said. “He worked hard.”
When Anthony died, Jimmy DeTore received a phone call from a lieutenant colonel.
“(He) said (Anthony) was one of the best Marines that ever served under him. He wasn’t saying it because Anthony had died. He was saying it because he meant it.”
A full wall of the living room in South Venice is dedicated to photographs of Anthony and his family, with memorabilia and certificates from his military service. His dog, Jordy, roams the house, keeping Jimmy DeTore company.
His uniform and a folded flag, along with pictures from basic training graduation at Parris Island and deployments in dusty lands overseas, are displayed.
He is now buried in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, in Pennsylvania near the New Jersey border. The family had considered burying him with other family members in New Jersey when a friend suggested the national cemetery.
“I said ‘You know what, you’re right.’ That’s where Anthony really was the happiest,” Jimmy DeTore said.
‘A GOOD DAY’
On Christmas Day 2020, Anthony was home on leave in South Venice. His girlfriend, whom he’d told his mother “was the one,” had gone back to be with her family in North Carolina. He was set to fly back to his base and to see her Dec. 26.
Jimmy hosted Anthony and Anthony’s older brother, also named Jimmy. A decade apart in years, the brothers were no longer separated by that difference. Both adults, they could relate differently than they had the previous 21 years. They had gone to casinos and bars together.
The brothers were both huge Green Bay Packers fans. Anthony’s dog was named Jordy and Jimmy’s dog was named Nelson in tribute to Packers great Jordy Nelson. For their father, a New York fan, that was strange.
But he loved seeing the relationship between his sons grow. They’d become “very, very close,” he said.
On Christmas, brother Jimmy brought over his girlfriend and their child.
“I thank God every morning that I get up that it was a good day,” their father said.
He said everyone was in a good mood. The family had gathered and laughed, watching television and sharing stories. Anthony held his nephew on his lap.
“It’s the last picture I have of Anthony alive, sitting over there and holding the baby,” Jimmy DeTore said. “It was a good day.”
THAT NIGHT
After his brother and family left, Anthony told his father he was going up to a nearby gas station to get a pack of cigarettes. He asked if his father needed anything. A bottle of soda was requested.
About 20 minutes or 30 minutes later, Jimmy DeTore called Anthony wondering why it was taking so long. Anthony told him he’d ended up talking to a friend outside the Circle K and then asked for a ride home from the gas station less than three blocks away.
In retrospect, it may have seemed like an odd request. It’s less than a 5-minute walk and Anthony was set to go to RECON school.
“I went and picked him up. He looked fine,” he recalled.
Nothing seemed off.
Exhausted from the long day, his father told Anthony he was going to take a nap for an hour or so. After waking up, they could warm some food up in the oven, he said.
Anthony said he was going to play a video game in his bedroom.
Jimmy DeTore said he woke up a couple hours later and glanced into Anthony’s room, seeing him lying on his bed.
“’He’s sleeping’,” he recalled thinking. “’It’s Christmas, let him sleep. He’s got to get up early for a flight back the next day — I’ll let him sleep,’” he said.
A while later, Jimmy DeTore went back to bed. He woke up at 4:30 a.m., walked by Anthony’s room again and realized his son was lying in “the exact same way.”
“I knew something was wrong,” he said. “I went in and he was just cold, stiff, hard … it was done. He was already gone.”
FENTANYL
Investigators said there was nothing he could have done even if he’d found him right after the overdose that likely happened on Christmas night.
Anthony’s girlfriend spoke to him from about 6 until about 6:45 p.m., she told his family.
For Jimmy, that means sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. is when Anthony did the drugs that killed him. Officially, his death is recorded as being on Dec. 26, when he was pronounced dead.
He had apparently bought pills and smashed them up to snort. Some of the crushed pills were found still on his dresser.
It was an accidental overdose and not intentional suicide, officers told him.
Jimmy DeTore sees it differently.
“I consider it a murder. My son was killed,” he said.
His guess: It was a purchase at or near the gas station. He’s heard rumors but there is no evidence leading back to anyone specifically so far.
Investigators are using data from Anthony’s cellphone and gas station surveillance video but don’t have anyone in custody in the case. At this point, it is labeled an accidental overdose.
“He wasn’t a rookie, but he didn’t go out looking to buy something that was going to kill him,” Jimmy DeTore said.
Jimmy DeTore said he speaks with other family members and friends to get through the days since his son’s death. Jordy, a friendly beast of a dog the neighborhood calls the “gentle giant,” is always there with him.
There are other options as well for assistance.
The military has teamed up with a nonprofit to help.
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, known as TAPS, is a support group for parents who have lost their children. It’s a nonprofit that works with the military but is not a part of the military. It helps anyone whose loved one has died while on active duty, regardless of the circumstances.
While the living room is filled with recent photos of his sons and family, Jimmy DeTore hasn’t done much in Anthony DeTore’s bedroom, he explained while standing in it.
“Everything is still the same way it was. It’s not easy to come here, you know, but I lay there sometimes where my son,” he swallows his words. “It’s the same way. He died, right there,” pointing at the bed.
DRUGS IN THE AREA
While he supports law enforcement, noting he has family members working in the field and adding that Anthony was considering a career as a police officer after the Marine Corps, Jimmy DeTore hopes something more can be done. Drugs are plentiful and easy to obtain, he fears.
“I could go out there and — I’d bet my life that within 20 minutes, I could come back with something,” he said. “And I don’t even know anybody.”
There has been a rash of arrests for fentanyl sales, including one involving a South Venice man for homicide.
Cristos Dimitrios Karamitsos, 44, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, allegedly left an overdose victim in the yard of an Englewood home who later died.
Karamitsos is being charged with homicide-negligent manslaughter, among other charges.
The victim had been released six hours earlier from the Sarasota County Jail after serving time on drug charges. Karamitsos, a longtime friend, picked him up at the jail, a news release notes.
“According to Karamitsos, the duo visited two convenience stores on their way to Karamitsos’ Venice home. Karamitsos also told detectives the victim disappeared for approximately 15 minutes behind the second gas station before the two made it to Venice,” it states.
Karamitsos went inside a home and left the victim in a car for several hours, later finding him stiff and barely conscious.
“Rather than dialing 911, Karamitsos drove the victim to his mother’s house, where surveillance video captured Karamitsos pulling the victim from his vehicle and leaving him in the front yard,” it said. “Karamitsos fled the scene.”
Last week, 13 people were arrested in a large drug bust involving fentanyl and other substances between Sarasota, Nokomis and North Port.
But Jimmy DeTore worries the main culprits involved haven’t been arrested.
“The drug dealers are out there, laughing, probably driving a BMW,” he said.
He understands reality, but he isn’t a big fan of it right now.
“In my head, Anthony should be the only case that every cop in the world should be concentrating on. Just, find out who killed my son. I know that’s stupid and not the way life is, but that’s how I want it to be,” he said.
‘SAVE PEOPLE’
Jimmy DeTore said he worked for the New Jersey Department of Transportation during his career, plowing snow in the winter, mowing grass in the summer and responding to highway crashes. He said he was an Average Joe.
“I didn’t save nobody; I didn’t discover a cure or penicillin or anything like that,” he said. “The two great things I did in my life were those two boys … Those were my two accomplishments.”
He hopes getting the word out to the community about his son’s life — and his death — may make an impact, somehow, somewhere. Maybe it’s something a high school counselor can use in the effort to educate students.
“If one kid says: ‘You know what, I ain’t doing it today,’ than Anthony didn’t die in vain,” he said. “That’s how I look at it.”
He knows there’s nothing he can do to bring Anthony back.
“Believe me, I sit here every night trying to make deals with the devil; still, he isn’t here.”
But maybe the reality might make a kid throw the drugs away. Maybe that teenager can make it into a long life.
“Anthony joined the Marines for a reason — and that was to save people. And maybe he still can, somehow.”
