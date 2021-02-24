VENICE — The Venice Area Toastmasters recently took part in one of its annual speaking contests, it announced.
It is celebrating its winners.
In an email about the competition, it noted that, in Evaluation Speech, Brice Ferguson took first place while Sharon Lonsdale placed second.
In International Speech, Brice Ferguson also won first while David Ingram placed second. “Winners in these two categories will now go on to compete at the district level,” it said.
The Venice Area Toastmasters were originally formed in 1984 to provide area residents “an opportunity to develop their speaking and leadership skills.”
Meetings are currently held online starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org online or call 941-223-4893.
