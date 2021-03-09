Today's Our Town front page paints a perfect picture of what makes Venice, Florida, unique in the country, let alone the state.
The top article by former Venice Historical Society President Larry Humes, with quotes from some history experts, offers a clear view of the historic value of this town as well as the type of people who have made it home. The photos by an artistic couple depicting Miami Avenue at sunrise and sunset, serve to depict the historic aspects of the town as well as the artistry of this one couple in a city that has many artists in so many different media.
The second article by Ron Musselman, who gives his time to serve on the city's Architectural Review Board, gives more information about the John Nolen plan and the 100 or so historic homes and buildings remaining from those days when city planner John Nolen-designed Venice circa 1926.
Not only was that the pinnacle of city planning in the U.S. but Harvard-trained John Nolen and fellow Harvard trained landscape architect Prentiss French together designed a city that continues to prove its value year after year as not only a beautiful place in which to live but also a city that provides a well-designed commercial area, many parks of various sizes, a boulevard (Venice Avenue) considered one of the finest in Florida in 1926.
In the ensuing years, that beginning, despite the Great Depression, waxed and wane like the moon as it grew to what it is today - one of the most beautiful small towns in American with the second best community theater, one of the finest art centers, an excellent symphony and other musical groups, a beach famous for its prehistoric fossils (especially shark teeth), fine restaurants, a museum and archives that many larger cities would be proud of and a community newspaper celebrating its 75th anniversary and 24 awards as the No. 1 community paper of its size in the state, with an increasing subscription base.
Am I prejudiced? Yes.
Some of those reasons are why I moved here and all of those are reasons why I, like so many fellow residents, would not even think of going elsewhere.
Here, I can live in a beautiful and safe city within more live theater venues per capita than in New York City, hear some of the finest music from local groups and individuals, see a plethora of art shows at area art centers, visit the top university museum in the country (The Ringling) with its stunningly restored Ca d'Zan mansion, its two circus museums and its growing art collection which includes a fine Asian collection as well as one of the world's finest collection of impressionistic art.
I have been fortunate enough to travel the world and seen life on every continent but Antarctica. I love Sydney and London and the island of Bali most of all. I have cruised in every sea, walked the wall around Dubrovmik, held a koala bear in Australia, gone swimming on two different trips to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia but not one of those places offers all that this special little town of some 23,000 residents can offer.
And when I need to see my favorite duck - Donald of course, he is less than two hours away.
It has been a tough year with most of the theaters closed or at least dark for months and restaurants and more operating on shorter hours or only for carry out or delivery, but, even during this awful pandemic, at least we have not also had to do with blizzards and no water nor electricity for days on end as in Houston or all the blizzards of the north this year.
I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I received my second Pfizer shot on March 3 and Venice Theatre and the Asolo Rep are offering shows in the next few weeks. I was able to see a show at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre two weeks ago and Sunday, while shopping at Publix, I ran into local musician Chris Smith and learned that he and several of my other favorite musicians, like George DeJong (formerly of Herman's Hermits) will be entertaining each Thursday at Allegro Bistro.
DeJong's wife, Barbara Wagner, sent me a photo of the group which is printed along with this column.
The total is seven area musicians who will appear each Thursday in "rotating configurations" according to Smith. They will be there from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m each Thursday.
“All of us work well together and can provide the audience with a different feel, different style, and different tune selections each week," Smith said. "This includes traditional jazz, pop standards, and Broadway show tunes."
The musicians, in addition to Smith (keyboard, brass) and DeJohn (keyboard, guitar), include Alie Grippa (vocalist), Greg Wollaston (vocalist), Mike Maratea (bass), Tony Bruno (drums) and Tony Martin (drums).
DeJong, Wollaston, and Smith also perform as the Broadway Knights. Alie Grippa performs with her band The Alie Kats.
"Allegro Bistro is run by Nella Valenti and features a wide variety of Italian-influenced bistro cuisine, including Italian favorites, specialty pizzas, fresh seasonal vegetables, seafood, meat entrees, and much more," Smith wrote.
"Valenti has been reintroducing live musical entertainment to the restaurant on other nights as well. A vocalist herself, Valenti typically sings a couple of songs at the end of each Thursday evening for an entertaining and fun-filled finale.
Allegro Bistro is at 1740 East Venice Avenue and reservations are recommended. For more information on that, call 941-484-1889.
Hopefully that means that the Mike Moran Trio with singer Kitt Moran (also an incredible painter) will soon be back there Monday nights. Last night, Venice High School's symphonic orchestra and related musical groups performed in concert at the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School.
VPAC is one of the finest performing arts center's at any school in the U.S. and better than many a municipal center, too. It seats 1,070. I do wish it were a bit larger but for a town the size of Venice or even one five times larger, this is a great building. It was made possible by money from the School Board and the city of Venice.
Sea turtles even love this area, judging by the increasing numbers of hatchlings along our beaches the past few years. Thanks to hundreds of volunteer sea turtle patrollers, we see increasing good numbers for these endangered creatures. Again, another reason to thank area volunteers who, from April to the end of October, walk the beaches every morning at dawn.
And then there is our new Urban Forest in Venice and all those wonderful hanging planters and plant-filled pots throughout downtown Venice. That beautification project was started by one person, retired Venice Gondolier Sun publisher Bob Vedder who has since enlisted the help of fellow members of Venice Area beautification Inc. to collect the money to replace the plants about four times per year. He is being honored March 20 in Centennial Park but how does one really thank someone like that for all he has done for Venice. He also has raised millions for the Venice Art Center, Loveland and so many more organizations. Rotary Futures, which has awarded millions in scholarship grants annually for several years, was his idea.
If I had several more hours and several more pages, I could list hundreds of other residents - some part-timers, too - who also have made life better for all of us in myriad ways. Thanks to you, most of the cups in Venice are half-full rather than half-empty.
