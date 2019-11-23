Thanksgiving should be a time of celebrating our lives together. What we mean to each other, no matter where we’ve been or where we’re wanting to go from here.
What it’s supposed to be and what it becomes are sometimes vastly different. We let the news of the day become the topic of conversation. Then we no longer discuss what we mean to each other; we’re just mean to each other.
So one thing that can help is to come up with some “safe” topics for the dinner table.
One close to my heart is all things “Star Wars.” So, with Episode IX coming out — something I’ve literally waited for since I was a child — you can talk about all of the stories.
There are fun facts, like how George Lucas originally wrote the Empire to represent President Nixon, and isn’t Roger Stone kind of strange ….
Well, OK, bypass that factoid.
Anyway, you can discuss the history of Thanksgiving. You can talk about the legends of how it began and appreciate that while they probably aren’t quite 100% true, they are generally based in fact, and Elizabeth Warren’s ancestors were probably there on some side of the table ….
No, let’s not go there.
Anyway, the obvious safe topic is turkey because everyone appreciates eating well-prepared bird one day a … vegetarians … right.
Of course, we’ve got football and chatting up about how great the games are on Thanksgiving. We’ve got Da Bears playing Detroit; the Buffalo Bills facing off against the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints versus the Atlanta Falcons.
As long as you don’t discuss the Lions’ record; the Bills’ Super Bowl record (or how “Bills” is an acronym for “Boy I Love Losing Superbowls”), the Aints, or the NFL and how many of its workers have to cope with the effects of multiple concussions, well … OK … just leave it at Da Bears.
There’s always the safe topic of loved ones attending college, where some students need safe spaces, and that’s certainly not going to spark an argument ….
So instead, talk about why college isn’t necessary for everyone and maybe we should all just start our full-time employment by the time we’re high school sophomores ….
OK, don’t bring that up. Just talk comedy, like the best stand-up comedy record ever, “Bill Cosby: Himself.” Oh, wait ….
Obviously, I meant the funniest stand-up recently, Louis CK … don’t go there.
Being in Florida, we can talk about NASA. Surely, nobody is going to start talking about the moon landing being faked or the waste of tax dollars that is American space exploration or the obvious fact that the Earth is, indeed, flat ….
What we probably should do is talk about our appreciation for our friends and family, which goes far beyond the politics and news of the day.
And if things start to go sideways, pull out your DVD of “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” and watch how two strangers with nothing in common can push through a series of struggles to see their families.
And how the strangers with nothing in common can, themselves, become family. And how we can all mean something to each other.
