VENICE - The 10th annual Tour de Parks Bike Ride is March 22.
The ride, organized by all-volunteer nonprofit Friends of the Legacy Trail Inc., will start and end at the Venice Train Depot and will raise money for the Legacy Trail, a Sarasota County park and its trail connectors.
Participants can choose to do a 21-, 35-, or 62-mile ride along the Legacy Trail. The route goes through or passes 12 parks, including: Laurel; Nokomis Riverview; Patriots; Culverhouse Nature; Rothenbach; and Urfer.
According to a news release, the ride helps to raise funds for amenities on the Legacy Trail, including the South Creek Stop Station and Learning Area, which opened in November, and the replacement of yellow 911 markers.
“This year will be especially meaningful as construction begins on extension of the Trail to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota and development of a connector to the city of North Port,” Friends of the Legacy Trail President Louis Kosiba said.
“This is not a race. Rather, it is a marvelous opportunity to have a fun ride and experience The Legacy Trail and other outstanding parks in Sarasota County,” Kosiba said.
Last year’s ride had more than 950 participants and the nonprofit raised $20,000.
Registration for all rides is $50 and includes breakfast by First Watch, lunch by Mattison’s, rest stop snacks, SAG support, and T-shirts for the first 650 people to register. Registration will increase to $55 after March 18.
So far this year Kosiba said 581 riders are registered, but they expect 1,000 or more.
There is no rain date scheduled and there will be no refunds.
For more information, to register, or access route maps, visit friendsofthelegacytrail.org/tour-de-parks-information.
